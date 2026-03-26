Dermot Kennedy Announces Fall North American Tour

(BT PR) Dermot Kennedy has announced an extensive 32-date North American fall tour, promoted by Live Nation. The run kicks off September 4th in Minneapolis and wraps October 29 in Vancouver, BC, with support from Jonah Kagen, with Hunter Metts on select dates.

Tickets will first be available via artist presale beginning Thursday, April 2 at 12pm PT. Fans can register now through Monday, March 30th at 2pm PT at https://dermotkennedy.club.os.fan/na-unlock. General on-sale will begin Friday, April 3 at 12pm local time at DermotKennedy.com.

Known for his passionate and powerful live performances, Kennedy will perform at iconic venues across the U.S. and Canada, including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Los Angeles' Greek Theatre and Forest Hills Stadium in New York among others. Dermot will also be playing across the UK and Europe starting in May, and marks his largest run across that region to date including a return to London's O2 on June 5th. All tour dates listed below.

Dermot's anticipated album The Weight of the Woods drops April 3rd on Interscope Records. Ahead of its release, several tracks have been unveiled including most recently, "Honest," the anthemic, passionate lead single "Funeral," and the stunning track "Refuge."

In the run-up to album release, Dermot recently surprised fans at intimate pop-up shows in both Los Angeles and New York City, with more up-close-and-personal shows happening currently at record stores in the UK. The fortunate attendees in the U.S. were treated to a mix of originals and thrilling covers, with NYC's event landing fittingly on St. Patrick's Day. It was also just announced that Dermot will perform at the UK's Radio 1's Big Weekend on May 24th, alongside Olivia Dean among others on the main stage.

The Weight of the Woods was largely written and recorded at a studio near Kennedy's home in rural Ireland, alongside close collaborator Gabe Simon [Noah Kahan, Lana Del Rey]. Additional material for the album was also recorded at Simon's studio in Nashville. Across its fourteen tracks, the album's poetry and music draw inspiration, energy, and strength from Kennedy's native Ireland.

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR 2026

Support by Jonah Kagen / except where indicated *support by Hunter Metts

Sep 4 - Minneapolis, MN, The Armory*

Sep 5 - Milwaukee, WI, Landmark Credit Union Live*

Sep 8 - Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep 9 - Maryland Heights, MO, Saint Louis Music Park

Sep 11 - Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 12 - Sterling Heights, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sep 15 - Toronto, ON, RBC Amphitheatre

Sep 16 - Laval, QC, Place Bell

Sep 18 - Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 21 - Washington, DC, The Anthem

Sep 22 - Philadelphia, PA, Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann

Sep 24 - Gilford, NH, BankNH Pavillion

Sep 26 - Syracuse, NY, Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Sep 29 - Queens, NY, Forest Hills Stadium

Oct 1 - Richmond, VA, Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Oct 3 - Charlotte, NC, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 4 - Raleigh, NC, The Red Hat Amphitheatre

Oct 6 - Birmingham, AL, Avondale Brewing Company

Oct 8 - Tampa, FL, Yuengling Center

Oct 10 - Atlanta, GA, Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Oct 11 - Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

Oct 13 - Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Oct 14 - Irving, TX, The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct 16 - Bellevue, CO, Mishawaka Amphitheatre

Oct 17 - Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct 19 - Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

Oct 21 - Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct 22 - San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct 24 - San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct 26 - Seattle, WA, The Paramount Theatre

Oct 27 - Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds

Oct 29 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

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