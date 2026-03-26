Drake White, Alana Springsteen, and Tiera Kennedy Join Country Cruising 2027 Lineup

(117) Country Cruising has added to their unique and star-studded lineup, which already features Country Music Hall of Fame legend Randy Travis (with his "More Life Tour"), newly announced 2026 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Paul Overstreet, country hitmaker Craig Morgan, and many more.

Newly announced artists include Country-Soul troubadour Drake White, rising artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen, powerful, genre-bending songstress Tiera Kennedy, soulful singer-songwriter James Otto, country-rock performer KC Johns, Texas band Kin Faux, rising musician Maggie Baugh, and alt-rocker Mike Miz.

Additional previously announced performers include James Dupre, Chad Bushnell, and Dirty Grass Soul. Stay tuned for additional lineup announcements and cruise news coming soon. For more information and to book your cabin now, visit www.countrycruising.com.

Bringing undeniable Soul, upbeat energy, and unbreakable heart to the ship, Drake White makes the kind of music that can turn your day around. With over 500 million global streams, his music possesses a rare ability to strike an emotional chord with his unflinchingly honest storytelling heard in fan-favorite tracks such as "Makin' Me Look Good Again," "Livin' The Dream," and "Power of a Woman." He has guested on The Kelly Clarkson Show and received praise from Entertainment Tonight, People, American Songwriter, and MusicRow among others. A road warrior, he continues to sell out headline shows, while giving back whenever possible. After surviving a stroke on stage, he created and headlined the "Benefit For The Brain" charity concert to raise awareness and funds for brain health. White will join Riley Green's "Cowboy As It Gets" tour for select dates this spring.

Lauded by GRAMMY.com for "Speaking To An Entire Generation," artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen has captivated Country music with multiple critically-acclaimed hits, including the RIAA Gold-certified "goodbye looks good on you (feat. Mitchell Tenpenny)" from her landmark debut album TWENTY SOMETHING. The Virginia Beach-bred musician has toured with superstars Keith Urban and Luke Bryan, earned her first No. 1 single, "Hot Honey" with Tiesto, and recently announced her sophomore album, I HOPE THIS HELPS, arriving May 29, alongside news of her ALANA SPRINGSTEEN: LIVE IN EUROPE headline summer tour, which will visit cities including London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Belfast, kicking off July 3 in Riaza, Spain and wrapping with a two-night stand in Breim, Norway on July 10 and 11.

Trailblazing performer, Tiera Kennedy has made her own lane with her R&B, country, and gospel influenced music. Last year, she was featured on Beyonce's GRAMMY award-winning record Cowboy Carter, collaborating with the icon on tracks "BLACKBIIRD" and "TYRANT." Kennedy has also opened for fellow acts Kelsea Ballerini, Nelly, and The War & Treaty, and continues to host "The Tiera Show" daily on Apple Music Country. Her latest single, "The Giver," is out now.

This lineup follows last month's cruise announcement, with the Celebrity Summit setting sail April 11-18, 2027. Departing from Tampa, Florida, the ship will visit the Western Caribbean, including ports Cozumel, Belize, and Costa Maya. Guests will be treated to unique excursions, writers rounds, and experiences you can't experience anywhere else.

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