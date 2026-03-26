Hear Shelton & Williams' New Single 'Shifting Sand'

(Huckleberry Records) Bluegrass duo Shelton & Williams deliver a moving story of love, loss, and reflection with their new single "Shifting Sand," on Huckleberry Records. Written by Jay Shelton and Linda Burton, the song blends timeless bluegrass instrumentation with deeply personal storytelling, creating a performance that resonates with emotional honesty. "Shifting Sand" is available to radio via Get It Played and on all major digital music platforms for streaming.
"Shifting Sand" reflects on the fragile foundations that relationships can sometimes be built upon. Beginning with the hopeful innocence of young love, the song gradually reveals the hard truths that come with time, as two people realize the dreams they built together were standing on uncertain ground.
The poignant chorus underscores the heartbreak at the center of the story:
We built our home on shifting sand
We let it all slip through our hands.
For Shelton, the song carries an even deeper meaning. Originally sparked by an idea from his sister and co-writer, Linda Burton, the recording now stands as a tribute to her memory.
"The song 'Shifting Sand' started as an idea of my sister, Linda Burton, as a country ballad about lost love and the mistakes that lead to it and she and I co-wrote it as such," Shelton shares. "Sadly, we recently lost Linda to ongoing health issues. We did, however, finish the song in the studio before she passed. 'Shifting Sand' will always be very special to me and I feel her presence in the song."
Shelton & Williams bring the story to life through expressive vocals and a tasteful acoustic arrangement rooted in traditional bluegrass. The performance allows the lyric's emotional depth to take center stage, while honoring the classic storytelling tradition that defines the genre.
With its universal message and heartfelt delivery, "Shifting Sand" stands as both a timeless bluegrass ballad and a meaningful tribute to a songwriter who will continue to live on through the music.
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