Robert Earl Keen Extends The Then And Now Tour

(IVPR) Fifteen years ago, grand and beloved Texas songwriter and recording artist Robert Earl Keen belted out his friend Todd Snider's lyrics, "I'm a runaway locomotive out of my one track mind...play a train song," on his then-new album Ready for Confetti. Ten years before that, Gravitational Forces was released with one of the most sung-along-with lines of Keen's entire catalog-"I got high, and I got in jail"-opening up the tune "Walkin' Cane."

What do these two albums have in common other than belonging to one of the finest ever to do it? They're both being celebrated on REK's Then and Now Tour. And due to overwhelming demand from Keen's rabid fanbase, they will continue to be for the rest of the summer with this week's announcement of additional tour dates.

The Robert Earl Keen Band will finish up the initial run of Then and Now dates this week in Texas and pick back up, still in Texas, in April, with a special side stop to support Tyler Childers in Dallas on April 23rd. May brings a slew of newly announced shows, kicking off in Charles Town, West Virginia, on May 24th, before running up and back down the East Coast with stops in New York City, Hartford, CT, and many more. Keen will wrap up the summer with a trio of solo acoustic gigs at the Birchmere in Alexandria, VA, on August 21st, 22nd, and 23rd. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Pre-sale tickets are available now for all dates, and general on-sale begins Friday, March 27th, at 10 am local time.

Robert Earl Keen's Then and Now Tour Dates:

Mar 27, 2026 - Fischer, TX - Devil's Backbone Tavern

Mar 28, 2026 - Bryan, TX - Troubadour Festival

Apr 12, 2026 - Gonzales, TX - Cattle Country Festival

Apr 23, 2026 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (w/ Tyler Childers)

Apr 25, 2026 - Fischer, TX - Devil's Backbone Tavern

May 24, 2026 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races*

May 26, 2026 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre*

May 27, 2026 - Groton, MA - Groton Hill Music Center*

May 28, 2026 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*

May 30, 2026 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Music Hall - Hartford*

May 31, 2026 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre*

Jun 2, 2026 - Elkton, MD - Elkton Music Hall*

Jun 3, 2026 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall*

Jun 4, 2026 - Kent, OH - The Kent Stage*

Jun 6, 2026 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival

Aug 14, 2026 - Lexington, VA - Lime Kim Theater*

Aug 15, 2026 - Lexington, VA - Lime Kim Theater*

Aug 16, 2026 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater*

Aug 18, 2026 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat*

Aug 20, 2026 - Richmond, VA - The National*

Aug 21, 2026 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere*^

Aug 22, 2026 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere*^

Aug 23, 2026 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere*^

* newly added dates

^ solo acoustic show

Related Stories

Robert Earl Keen Extends The Then And Now Tour

Robert Earl Keen Launching The Greatest Christmas On Earth Tour

Robert Earl Keen Announces Line Up For Homecoming Weekend

Robert Earl Keen Honored On Texas House Of Representatives Floor

News > Robert Earl Keen