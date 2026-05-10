Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album 'SINS OF THE FATHER'

(EBM) Brantley Gilbert announces SINS OF THE FATHER, his highly anticipated eighth studio album, set for release July 24 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. Marking his first full-length project with the new label and team, Gilbert channels renewed creative energy to deliver one of the most personal statements of his career.

On SINS OF THE FATHER, Gilbert blends hard-earned perspective with the grit and honesty that have become his signature. Exploring the journey from the weight of his past to the responsibility of fatherhood, the album offers a raw, reflective look at growth, redemption and the legacy we choose to leave behind.

"I've lived a lot of life to get here," shares Gilbert. "This record is me owning all of it - the mistakes, the lessons and who I am now. It's all part of the same story, and each track stands on its own, representing its own chapter."

To accompany today's announcement, Gilbert releases "F****D ME UP," a piano-driven ballad and one of his most candid songs to date. Inspired by the woman who changed his life, his wife, he traces a fall to rock bottom before her love and faith pull him back, reshaping his path. Vulnerable and unflinching, it's a powerful reminder that sometimes the moments that break you are the ones that ultimately save you.

Gilbert wanted fans and families alike to be able to experience the project without losing the honesty and emotion at its core. In addition to the original version, Gilbert also offers a clean version of "F****D ME UP," titled "MESSED ME UP," also available today. A clean version of SINS OF THE FATHER will be released July 24 alongside the original album.

Lead single "GOOD DAMN," released as the first taste of his upcoming project, is currently climbing the charts at Country radio. The song garnered 95 adds in its first week, making it the second-biggest add week of Gilbert's career behind "Bottoms Up" (106 adds).

Produced by Gilbert with longtime friend and collaborator Brock Berryhill, SINS OF THE FATHER was constructed like a playlist of defining moments. With all 15 tracks penned by Gilbert, the album captures different periods of his life while pushing the sound that has defined his 20+ year career, including some of his most rock-leaning material thus far.

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