Hear 49 Winchester's Moving New Song 'Oh, Savannah'

(MCA) Acclaimed alt-country band 49 Winchester returns today with the moving new track, "Oh Savannah," the latest preview from their forthcoming album Change of Plans, out May 15 via Lucille Records / MCA.

Change of Plans was executive produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson) at his recording studio in Savannah, GA. The project follows a string of critically praised releases and captures the band at a creative peak, expanding their sonic palette while remaining rooted in the storytelling that has defined their career.

The album reflects both personal and artistic evolution, shaped by years on the road and an unwavering commitment to authenticity. Pre-order the album, set for release on May 15, here. "Oh Savannah," written by frontman Isaac Gibson with Jessie Jo Dillon and Chris Tompkins, is inspired by the band's time in Savannah while recording Change of Plans with Cobb.

"Oh Savannah" follows the band's recent releases "Slowly" and "Pardon Me," further showcasing a new era for 49 Winchester-one defined by emotional honesty, musical depth, and fearless exploration. The track also arrives on the heels of their debut release under Lucille Records / MCA, a stirring cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes." MCA is collaborating with New West Records for the band's upcoming release, with all subsequent releases set to be issued exclusively under the MCA banner.

Hailing from Virginia, 49 Winchester blends Southern rock and country with a raw, honest storytelling approach. Known for their electrifying live shows, the band has quickly gained critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Last fall, they brought that energy to two nights at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on November 14 and 15.

Led by singer-songwriter Isaac Gibson, alongside Bus Shelton (lead guitar), Chase Chafin (bass), Noah Patrick (pedal steel), Tim Hall (keys), and Justin Louthian (drums), 49 Winchester continues to channel the heart, humor, and hard-earned wisdom of Appalachia into every song they release.

This year, 49 Winchester kicked off their headline tour on February 5 in Oxford, MS. Along with headlining dates, the band is supporting Eric Church and Tim McGraw throughout 2026.

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