Hear Kameron Marlowe's New Song 'Running'

(Sony Music Nashville) Recently lauded as "one of the most impassioned, captivating voices in country's crop of newcomers" (Billboard), Kameron Marlowe releases a hauntingly beautiful track about an inescapable love, "Running."

Framed by stripped down production from Austin Goodloe, Marlowe's soulful, powerhouse vocals take center stage with this track, with the song offering a glimpse of the rising star's next chapter. Written by Marlowe alongside Philip Morgan and producer and writer Austin Goodloe, the track explores the lingering weight of a past relationship. From the vivid memories of a first date to the heartbreak of watching her leave, all anchored by the hope that she might come running back.

"This song is pure emotion. I had the title, 'Running,' in my phone for so long," Marlowe shared. "I brought the idea up to my producer, Austin Goodloe, and Philip Morgan and we were off to the races. This song is about the one that got away and the definition of passion and pain knowing that they aren't coming back. I'm so proud of this and I think it's one that fans can cling to in the bad times. As I've always said, I want to make music for people in every stage of their lives, and this is a stepping stone I feel like everyone has been through."

Marlowe's new track comes on the heels of his dynamic performance on the T Mobile Mane Stage at this year's Stagecoach. He has also been on the road for his U.S. headline tour, bringing his high-energy, rock-inspired show to cities across the country. Next up, Marlowe will join Ella Langley for several dates on her "Dandelion Tour."

Additionally, Marlowe was featured the 23XI ACM Awards Race Car Reveal. As announced yesterday, 23XI Racing will collaborate with The Academy of Country Music (ACM) to feature an ACM Awards design for Tyler Reddick's No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway taking place May 17. The car will be showcased at "ACM's Next Wave: Country's Beach Bash" at Mandalay Bay Beach on Saturday, May 16 and 23XI development driver Corey Heim will debut the race car alongside Marlowe.

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