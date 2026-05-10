Jessie Jo Dillon Named ACM Songwriter of the Year,

(SSM&L) Jessie Jo Dillon has been named ACM Songwriter of the Year, making history as the first songwriter to win the category three times and the first to do so in three consecutive years.
Megan Moroney, who leads this year's ACM nominations with nine and shares a Song of the Year nomination with Dillon for co-writing "Am I Okay?," called Dillon via FaceTime to deliver the news, saying: "We have to celebrate because for the third year in a row, you are the ACM Songwriter of the Year!"
At a loss for words, Dillon responded, "I'm beside myself to have won this coveted award once, let alone three times. I'm honored to be recognized by this community that I love so dearly. Thank you all, especially my publishers, and long live country music!"
Hosted by legendary songwriter and best-selling female country artist Shania Twain, the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on Prime Video on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the world-renowned MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
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