Kenny Whitmire Makes MCA Debut With 'One Foot in The Grave'

(MCA) Rising country traditionalist Kenny Whitmire signs with MCA, unveils his new track "One Foot In The Grave," and announces his debut EP Fool In A King Size Bed, arriving June 12, today.

"Signing with MCA is one of those moments you dream about as a kid," Whitmire shares. "To finally be here, putting out 'One Foot In The Grave' and announcing Fool In A King Size Bed, it means a lot. This EP is a piece of my life, and I hope folks can feel that when they hear it."

Today's preview of Whitmire's upcoming EP, "One Foot In The Grave" follows April's "Thought Twice About Loving You," March's weeping country ballad "You're Getting Colder," February's viral breakout "I Gave Her The Moon," and first song of 2026, "Me Being Me."

"'One Foot In The Grave' is simply about my love for country music," Whitmire shares. "My version of a 'Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox' type song. I'm happy to have a song like this to put on my debut EP Fool In A King Size Bed. Hope you love it."

Fool In A King Size Bed Tracklist

Me Being Me (Kenny Whitmire, Sam Banks, Lee Starr)

Thought Twice About Loving You (Kenny Whitmire, Drew Parker, Lindsay Rimes)

You're Getting Colder (Kenny Whitmire, Jenn Schott)

I Gave Her The Moon (Kenny Whitmire, Lynn Hutton, Cam Newby)

Fool In A King Size Bed (Kenny Whitmire, Rhett Akins, Kat Higgins)

Ain't Hard Livin' (Bart Butler, Rob Snyder, Sam Banks)

One Foot In The Grave (Kenny Whitmire, Max Martin, Thomas Mirels)

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Stream Kenny Whitmire's 'Fool In A King Size Bed' EP

Kenny Whitmire Makes MCA Debut With 'One Foot in The Grave'

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