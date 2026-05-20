Hear '3 Girls Walk Into A Bar' By Kimberly Dawn, Lockwood Barr, and Megan Barker

(PN) Country artists Kimberly Dawn, Lockwood Barr, and Megan Barker release collaboration "3 Girls Walk Into A Bar." Inspired by the swagger, storytelling, and fearless attitude of The Chicks and Pistol Annies, "3 Girls Walk Into A Bar" is a fiery, tongue-in-cheek anthem packed with personality, humor, and late-night chaos. Built around punchy guitars, conversational trade-off verses, and a singalong-ready hook, the song drops listeners straight into a neon-lit Nashville night out where everything unfolds like a real-time conversation between friends.

The verses bounce effortlessly between the three ladies, giving the song a playful, fast-moving energy from the very first line: "Three girls walk into a bar / We're turnin' heads like Hollywood stars / Hot damn left my cash in the car / Don't worry girl, free drinks ain't far / 10 o'clock, wait already? / No to your left, he looks like Tom Petty / He kinda cute, colognes kinda heavy / Think he's gotta car? Bet he's gotta Chevy." The quick back-and-forth delivery makes the track feel spontaneous and alive, like listeners are getting pulled directly into the middle of the night out alongside them.

At the center of it all is the instantly memorable chorus: "Three girls / Not the ones who killed Earl / But you probably shouldn't cross us, just in case / The night's young / And we ain't done / We'll be gone before you ever know our names / So hold on tight, wherever you are / When you see three girls walk into a bar."

The song balances humor with confidence, channeling the rebellious spirit of country storytelling through a modern, female-driven lens. There's an undeniable sense that this isn't just a collaboration, but a snapshot of a real friendship unfolding over three minutes, which is what gives the track its heart and replay value.

Joining Dawn on the release are Nashville artists Megan Barker and Lockwood Barr. Barker recently played Tin Pan South alongside hitmakers, friends, and mentors Mike Reid, Dave Berg, and Joel Shewmake, appeared on the official lineup for the Key West Songwriters Festival, and headlined a sold-out West Coast run including the legendary Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles. In 2026, she is also set to continue building momentum as direct support on Doug Stone's Farewell Tour.

Barr recently released her new project One Day I Will, earned a 2025 Hollywood Independent Music Award for "Tornado Tree," and co-wrote "Nicotine" for Allie Colleen's latest record, which has already become a fan favorite during tour dates alongside Lee Brice and Jelly Roll. The trio first debuted the song live last fall at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles and will celebrate the release with a West Coast run this May, including stops in Victorville (5/21), Bakersfield (5/22), and Las Vegas (5/23). The Las Vegas date will mark Barker's first hometown performance there in nearly a decade. They'll also appear during CMA Fest with performances at French's Boots on Nashville's 2nd Avenue June 4 at 5 PM ahead of a larger summer tour sponsored by French's Boots.

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