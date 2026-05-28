Randy Travis To Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of 'Storms Of Life' At CMA Fest

(117) Country music legend and trailblazer Randy Travis is set to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his debut multi-platinum album, Storms of Life, during CMA Fest (June 4 - 7) with a special activation inside Fan Fair X.

The installation will feature a life-size replica of the general store in the album's cover art as well as merchandise including vinyl and CDs of the record-setting LP that changed the course of Country music. Fans will even be able to write a letter to Randy and put it in his mailbox, with stories to be highlighted throughout the year.

Fan Fair X's Close Up Stage on Saturday at 10:15 a.m will play host to 40 Years of Randy Travis: Exploring The Icon's Legacy and Impact, featuring Randy and his wife, Mary, alongside ACM-nominated Emily Ann Roberts and rising star Colton Dawson, who have each named Randy Travis as a role model and trailblazer in their own careers. This presentation will honor Randy's influence on generations of artists in Country music.

Fans will have the chance to meet Travis during appearances at his booth on Friday at 1:00 p.m. and Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Related Stories

Hear Randy Travis' New Single 'Fish On'

Randy Travis Releasing First New Album Of Original Music In Over 18 Years

Randy Travis Cuts The Ribbon As The Nashville Palace Reveals The Randy Travis Room

Randy Travis To Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of 'Storms Of Life' At CMA Fest

News > Randy Travis