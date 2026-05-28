The Archives Nashville Returns For 3rd Annual Artist Closet Sale At CMA Fest

(EBM) The Archives Nashville, a premium digital archiving and storage company specializing in musicians' wardrobes, will host the third annual Artist Closet Sale during this year's CMA Fest, running June 4-7 and providing fans an exclusive opportunity to shop their favorite artists' closets.

A portion of the proceeds will support the CMA Foundation's mission to provide students with access to high-quality music education and equip educators with the resources needed to sustain thriving programs.

The Artist Closet Sale will be held at Fan Fair X, located in Nashville's Music City Center, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, with this year's activation featuring a record number of participants with 23 artists. Fans will have the chance to browse and purchase wardrobe items from a star-studded lineup including Alana Springsteen, Ashley McBryde, Bailey Zimmerman, BunnieXO, Carter Faith, Ella Langley, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Kassi Ashton, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Maddie & Tae, MaRynn Taylor, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Terri Clark, The Band Perry, Tucker Wetmore and Wynonna Judd.

"We've been blown away by the response that's allowed us to raise over $62,000 thus far in support of the CMA Foundation's important work, and we're so thankful to all of these artists for being so generous with their incredible items," shares The Archives founder and longtime celebrity stylist Tiffany Gifford, "It's an honor to give fans a chance to own a piece of their favorite artists' wardrobe while contributing to a cause that nurtures the next generation of musicians and educators."

With the vast wardrobe that musicians acquire over the years, Gifford realized there were no viable wardrobe archiving solutions, so she created The Archives to help clients not only store their wardrobe safely and securely, but to offer a digital solution to keep all things organized, searchable and accessible to her clients and their respective teams. The Archives functions by taking inventory and digital photos of the desired wardrobe to be archived, giving teams the option to store pieces in their facilities or integrate their system into current storage locations. RFID tracking technology programmed into each piece allows for tracking movement of each garment with the online inventory showing all pieces and their location while allowing movement as needed.

Clients are able to see specific movement of wardrobe between closets to take current inventory in case of loss or damage; ensure proper storage of all garments and accessories to preserve valuable and noteworthy pieces; quickly search and filter wardrobe from garment attributes, events worn, and style details; more easily curate garment displays for museums and private companies or personal showings; and monetize select pieces by making them available for rent through the platform.

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