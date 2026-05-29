Brandon Wisham Reveals 'Other Side Of Lonely'

(IC) 23-year-old singer/songwriter Brandon Wisham shares his new single "Other Side of Lonely" - a daringly candid ballad from the South Carolina-bred rising star.

Out now via The Core Records/Capitol Records, "Other Side of Lonely" places Wisham at the forefront of young country artists unafraid to speak about emotional struggles with startling clarity. The song is accompanied by an official video, also out today.

Recently featured on Pandora's Country Artists to Watch list for 2026 - the latest in a growing slate of accolades including being named a "Highway Find" by SiriusXM The Highway - Wisham instills "Other Side of Lonely" with the unvarnished honesty shown on past singles like "Good Grief" (a soul-baring reflection on losing his father to Covid). Produced by his frequent collaborator Matt Geroux (Josh Ross, Just Jayne), "Other Side of Lonely" offers up a lived-in account of the search for true connection in a world that's increasingly fragmented, maintaining the potent momentum of "Tears In Her Tequila" - a March release that landed on a "Country Music Songs You Need To Hear This Week" round-up from All Country News, who hailed the bittersweet but sharply observed track as "a testament to his evolving artistry and willingness to explore the edges of the genre."

"Life for me has always been an uphill battle - from struggles with my family life, physical health, homelessness, and losing my dad, it never felt like I could ever get a chance to breathe," says Wisham, who co-wrote "Other Side of Lonely" with Alex Schwoebel, Conner Moye, Rob Grimaldi, Justin Kirk, and Oliver Rio. "I sat in a room with five total strangers and felt completely comfortable walking them through my whole life story. I wrote this song about the journey it took to get to the other side from my world of hell. It wasn't the easiest battle, but now I can show people that no matter how young you are, or how lost you may seem, there's always a way out."

Built on Wisham's most vulnerable vocal work to date, "Other Side of Lonely" begins in stripped-back intimacy as he delivers its opening lyric with matter-of-fact restraint ("Just a soul on its own in a world that's breakin' / Holdin' onto the pieces of me worth savin'"). At the chorus, the acoustic-guitar-driven track takes on a greater urgency and reveals the raw damage of unspoken emotion: "There's violence, in silence, it's really hard to have faith inside it / Been fighting, to hide it, but it's all I know...Been lookin' for somebody here to hold me / On the other side of lonely." Drifting atop a cascade of moody beats, tender piano lines, and gorgeously haunting textures, "Other Side of Lonely" ultimately finds a quiet hope in its refusal to give up or surrender to despair.

Tonight at House of Blues in Boston, Wisham continues his tour as support for multi-platinum hitmaker Nate Smith - a massive North American trek including two nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (June 17 and 18) as well as previous dates at iconic venues like New York City's Pier 17. Next week, he'll make his return to CMA Fest with four highly anticipated sets, including stops at SiriusXM's The Highway exclusive Music Row Happy Hour, Whiskey Jam, and Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk (all on June 4) and at the Gibson Garage (on June 5). A fast-ascending live force who's shared bills with the likes of Bailey Zimmerman, Tyler Hubbard, and more, he's also getting set to open for the legendary Rodney Atkins (July 30 at Hancock County Fairgrounds in Britt, IA) and chart-topping star Dylan Scott (August 8 at the Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, IL).

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