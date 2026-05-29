Dasha Gets 'Mad About It' With Sarcastic New Anthem

(Warner) Multi-platinum country star Dasha releases her playful new single "Mad About It" via Warner Records. Written by Dasha, Bardo Novotony, and Charlotte Sands, the upbeat, sarcastic, and full of tongue-in-cheek charm track finds Dasha turning post-breakup chaos into a feel-good anthem built for dancing through the drama with a smile (even if it's a slightly forced one).
It's less about heartbreak itself and more about the performance of pretending you're totally fine, while absolutely not being fine at all. It's Dasha at her most self-aware, blending humor, attitude, and pop-country energy into a track that doesn't take itself too seriously, even if the story behind it might.
"While we were writing it, there was no pressure for 'Mad About It' to be a hit song; we were just genuinely having so much fun and laughing," Dasha says. "We were joking about how petty can we make this song? How much sarcasm can we pour into this, and how much of my personality can be seen in these lyrics? We honestly had such a good time writing it, I think that's where the magic of this song came from."
Following a breakout year, Dasha continues her meteoric rise with a string of defining milestones, including a 2026 ACM nomination for New Female Artist of the Year, an MTV Video Music Award nomination for PUSH Performance of the Year, and a commanding performance on the Mane Stage at Stagecoach Festival.
Her breakout smash 'Austin (Boots Stopped Workin')' became one of the most-streamed country songs of the year, earned Female Song of 2024 at the People's Choice Country Awards, and officially welcomed Dasha into Spotify's Billions Club, helping propel her into a new level of global success. stardom. Next week, Dasha will take the Riverfront Stage at CMA Fest in Nashville, followed by a string of festivals throughout the rest of the month. See tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
June 5, 2026 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest
June 7, 2026 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Country Music Fest
Jun 12, 2026 - Santa Rosa, CA - Country Summer Music Festival
June 20, 2026 - Wildwood, NJ - Barefoot Country Music Fest
Jun 26, 2026 - Lakes Jam at Brainerd International Raceway
Jun 27, 2026 - Ashland, NE - Country Drive Music Festival
Jun 28, 2026 - Greeley, CO - Greeley Stampede
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