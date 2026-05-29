Exile Reveal New Song 'Look Out, Heart'

(BNPR) American country rock legends and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame inductees Exile have announced the release of their first single, "Look Out, Heart" off their forthcoming album of the same name. The new music is available today on all major streaming services in collaboration with StarVista Music.
Written by ACM Award-winning songwriter and Exile founding member J.P. Pennington The song is about someone, after failed attempts at a relationship, recognizes that this person is truly the one, no matter how much you try to resist it.
"This song is exemplary of a lot of the past material over the course of the long history of the band. We feel that fans new and old will enjoy 'Look Out, Heart!'" Exile shared.
The new recording features original members Sonny LeMaire (bass guitar/harmony vocals), J.P. Pennington (electric guitars/percussion, lead vocal /acoustic guitar), Marlon Hargis (keyboards/vocals), Steve Goetzman (drums), and Les Taylor (acoustic guitars/harmony vocals.) Exile continues to captivate audiences worldwide with a career marked by chart-topping hits and unforgettable performances featuring their stellar musicianship and signature soulful harmonies.
Produced by J.P. Pennington and Sonny LeMaire the track was recorded at two iconic studios: Tower Station Studio in Lexington, Kentucky, where Jeff Myersengineered the initial sessions, and The DAWg Houze in Gallatin, Tennessee, with Tony Cottrill behind the board for additional recording. The song was expertly mixed by Paul Scholten at County Q in Nashville, Tennessee, and mastered by Mike Purcell at the same facility, ensuring a polished, radio-ready sound that shines with Exile's trademark energy and musicianship.
Exile Tour Dates:
06-27-26 - Freedom Fest - Rainsville, AL
07-04-26 - The Moapa Paiute "Rock The Sky" 4th of July Country Music Festival - Moapa, NV
07-10-26 - The Ledge Amphitheater - Waite Park, MN
08-03-26 - Kalahari Resort - Monroe County, PA
08-05-26 - Ulster County Fair - New Paltz, NY
08-21-26 - Iowa State Fairgrounds - Des Moines, IA
09-06-26 - Historic Shuler Theatre - Raton, NM
09-11-26 - Jackson Live & Event Center - Seymour, IN
09-12-26 - McLeansboro Fall Festival - Dale, IL
09-17-26 - Black Gold Festival - Hazard, KY
09-18-26 - The Vine at Chenault Vineyards - Richmond, KY
09-26-26 - Covered Bridge Days Festival - Elizabethton, TN
10-03-26 - Harris Park - Dunlap, TN
10-09-26 - Georgia Mountain Fair (Anderson Music Hall) - Hiawassee, GA
11-15-26 - Lee Creek Tavern - Roland, OK
02-28-27 - Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts Concert Hall - Conway, AR
03-13-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Fort Lauderdale, FL
03-14-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Fort Lauderdale, FL
03-15-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Fort Lauderdale, FL
03-16-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Fort Lauderdale, FL
03-17-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Fort Lauderdale, FL
03-18-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Fort Lauderdale, FL
03-19-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Fort Lauderdale, FL
03-20-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Fort Lauderdale, FL
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