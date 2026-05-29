Hear Zach John King's New Song 'Beneath The Pines'

(Sony Music Nashville) Zach John King today releases a new track, "Beneath The Pines." King produced the song with Ryan Wilson and also wrote the track alongside Rodney Clawson and Michael Lawson.

Painting a picture of a lush landscape underneath the pine trees, the song embodies the magical feeling of being with someone special and wanting to capture a moment in time. The track features a striking contrast between the thoughtful, tender lyrics and sweet melody against the stripped-down production and the edge of King's gritty vocals.

"'Beneath The Pines' is a really classic love song to me. I don't write a ton of love songs, but when I do, it has to be real and it has to be different," King shared. "When we finished it, I told my producer it sounds like Georgia. It sounds like a night in the woods with the girl you love. All the instrumental choices we made were really intentional. It's in six-eight, which you don't hear a lot in slow dance songs, so it felt like time to put one in. At the end of the day it's a classic song about dancing with the girl you love out in the woods. There's not much more to it than that, and I think it's about time my fans got a real love song, and a little slow dance song never hurt nobody."

In addition to releasing "Beneath The Pines," King recently announced his upcoming headline "Get To Drinkin' Tour" which kicks off in Indianapolis, IN on Oct. 1st. Within the first week of the announce, the tour already sold out six dates and King added a second date in Nashville.

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Hear Zach John King's New Song 'Beneath The Pines'

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