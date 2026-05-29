Kip Moore Marks 'Reason To Believe' Release With 'The Darkness' Video

(MPG) Kip Moore has released his brand new album Reason To Believe, available everywhere today through Virgin Music Group. Co-produced with Andrew DeRoberts (Stephen Wilson Jr., Tate McRae, Zac Brown Band), the album finds the Nashville-based artist confronting grief, faith, and the weight of time - documenting a man standing still long enough to hear himself think.

Moore also shared the official music video for "The Darkness," his "incredibly raw" (Whiskey Riff) new single, which was one of the first songs written for Reason To Believe with co-writer Luke Preston, ultimately setting the tone for the rest of the album .Listen to Reason To Believe here

To celebrate the release, Moore's Nashville takeover continues this week with a series of special performances, including an intimate surprise show tomorrow night at The East Room, a Grimey's in-store Q&A and signing on June 2nd, an album release celebration at ELM Nashville followed by a performance at Whiskey Jam on June 3rd for CMA Fest, and a return to the Grand Ole Opry stage on June 11th.

His second full-length in two years, Reason To Believe makes good on Moore's promise to release more music than ever before after signing his new global partnership with Virgin, which launched with 2025's critically acclaimed Solitary Tracks. Reflective but grounded, Reason To Believe features his most raw, personal, and achingly honest songwriting to date. While recording the album, Moore lost his mentor, champion, first producer and songwriter Brett James. He even named the album after a song James loved that Moore wrote years ago alongside longtime collaborator Dan Couch and Scott Stepakoff.

Moore produced the entirety of the album with DeRoberts who brought a sonic philosophy Moore hadn't explored as deeply before: space over volume. The process pushed Moore into a place where he let passion and familiarity guide him, as he did in his early career working alongside James. The result is an album that feels career-spanning with upbeat rockers meant for the crowd, vulnerable meditations on hardship meant for quiet and other songs that are meant to be lifelines by giving the listener a sense of comfort.

Album highlights include the guitar-slinging lead single "Levee," featuring guest vocals by Hillary Lindsey. Billboard hailed it as "a sinewy rock outing that showcases his livewire vocals," while Music Row called it "swampy, steaming, and rocking, with shades of Creedence and a lot of menacing attitude." The pensive, soul-stirring follow-up "Faith in the Wind" prompted Country Central to rave "This musing cut is right in his wheelhouse," while All Country News stated "he doubles down on the kind of restless, soul-searching storytelling that has long set him apart in the country landscape."

Moore will take the album on the road this summer for his Reason To Believe World Tour. He'll headline stadiums and arenas across Australia, New Zealand, Europe, US, and the UK, as well as return to South Africa, where he has opened up the door to country music - playing for crowds of over 40,000 fans. He'll also play a series of co-headline dates with Billy Currington. For a full list of dates, please see below or visit kipmoore.net.

Reason To Believe Tracklist:

01) Levee (Kip Moore, Luke Preston, Hank Born)

02) Get What Ya Give (Kip Moore, Luke Preston)

03) The Darkness (Kip Moore, Andrew DeRoberts, Luke Preston)

04) Heartbreaker (Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston, Casey Beathard)

05) Headlights (Kip Moore, Andrew DeRoberts)

06) You & Me (Kip Moore, Andrew DeRoberts, Hillary Lindsey)

07) Faith In The Wind (Kip Moore, Andrew DeRoberts, Luke Preston)

08) Reason To Believe (Kip Moore, Dan Couch, Scott Stepakoff)

09) Lonely Tonight (Kip Moore, Casey Beathard)

10) Long Time Coming (Kip Moore, Andrew DeRoberts, Luke Preston)

11) Wild Things Like You (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)

12) Sober (Kip Moore, Manny Medina, Dave Nassie, Erich Wigdahl, Hank Born, Will Lynde)

13) Josephine (Kip Moore, Manny Medina, Dave Nassie, Erich Wigdahl, Hank Born, Will Lynde)

Tour Dates:

May 29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena ^

June 2 - Nashville, TN - Grimey's New & Preloved Music

June 3 - Nashville, TN - Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall

June 3 - Nashville, TN - ELM Nashville

June 5 - Hinckley, MN - Hinckley Amphitheater *

June 6 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live *

June 11 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

June 12 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park *

June 13 - Des Moines, IA - Lauridsen Amphitheater *

June 19 - Grolloo, NL - Holland International Blues Festival #

June 21 - Munich, DE - TonHalle**

June 23 - Zurich, CH - X-TRA**

June 25 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk**

June 27 - Chelmsford, UK - State Fayre #

July 11 - Columbus, NE - Platte County Fair

July 17 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

July 18 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage *

July 23 - Hampton, NJ - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

July 24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater *

July 25 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

July 26 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch

August 1 - Listowel, ON - Hayloft Music Festival

August 7 - Port Wentworth, GA - Port Wentworth Amphitheater *

August 8 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

August 20 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

August 21 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *

August 22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

September 5 - Obetz, OH - Obetz Zucchinifest

September 6 - Chilton, WI - Calumet County Fair

September 10 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery *

September 11 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

September 12 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront *

October 17 - Pretoria, ZA - SuperSport Park Stadium

October 23 - Cape Town, ZA - GrandWest Arena

October 24 - Cape Town, ZA - GrandWest Arena

October 30 - Melbourne, AU - The Forum

October 31 - Melbourne, AU - The Forum

November 6 - Brisbane, AU - The Fortitude Music Hall

November 7 - Brisbane, AU - The Fortitude Music Hall

November 13 - Sydney, AU - The Enmore Theatre

November 14 - Sydney, AU - The Enmore Theatre

November 21 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Town Hall

November 22 - Auckland, NZ - Auckland Town Hall

^ - with Cody Johnson

* - Billy Currington & Kip Moore: Live In Concert

# - Festival

** with Jackson Dean

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