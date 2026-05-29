Little Big Town Announce New Album 'It's A Dying Art'

(2b) Little Big Town have announced their 12th studio album, It's A Dying Art, arriving August 28th via MCA. Co-produced by two-time GRAMMY winner Gena Johnson (Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile) and Little Big Town's own Karen Fairchild, the record blends intimate storytelling, emotional balladry, and standout collaborations with friends including Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell, and Kelsea Ballerini.

The album is available for pre-order now in multiple physical and digital configurations, including CD, vinyl and retailer-exclusive variants. LittleBigTown.com will feature limited runs of exclusive signed and special color vinyl editions.

Alongside the album announcement, the band have also released a new track from the project entitled "Over and Over," written by Karen Fairchild, Ashley Ray, Jonnie Simpson and Madi Yanofsky. The group delivered the debut performance of the song during their standout set at this year's Stagecoach.

It's A Dying Art finds Little Big Town leaning into the sound and spirit of human-made music, embracing imperfection, emotion, and lived experience. Shaped by more than 25 years together, the record reflects the trust and artistry that have long defined the band. Highlighted by the poignant "Hey There Sunshine," the relationship-worn "The Door" featuring Jason Isbell, the late-night soul of "Closing Time" with Kelsea Ballerini, the fiery "It's Coming Around," and the visceral "The Idea," the album stands as a reminder of the enduring power of music.

Earlier this month, the group debuted the first offering from the upcoming album, "Hey There Sunshine" at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards to widespread praise. The Tennessean called it "a hopeful, healing moment" while Billboard praised their performance as "a timely message from one of country music's greatest vocal groups."

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Sucker For A Sad Song (with Ashley Monroe)

3. The Door (with Jason Isbell)

4. Dying Art

5. Hey There Sunshine

6. Over And Over

7. The Idea

8. We Could Have It All

9. Crickets

10. Closing Time (with Kelsea Ballerini)

11. Long Way To Your Heart

12. It's Coming Around

13. Jet Plane

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