Shane Profitt Releases New Single 'Comes With the Country'

(TPR) Shane Profitt, continues to define what it means to be a hard-working, blue-collar country boy with his latest release, "Comes With the Country" - a pridefully rowdy celebration of the simple life.

Written by Profitt, Cooper Bascom and Matt McKinney, "Comes With the Country" showcases Profitt's booming vocal and homespun lyricism blended into an undeniable summer party-starter.

Last year, Profitt released his debut EP under Triple Tigers Records, Population Me. The project has become a blue-collar soundtrack for hardworking "minimum-wagers." The EP features tracks such as "Penny to My Name," and his current fan-favorite radio single, "Long Live Country" - which broke through on the Top 40 at Country radio. Profitt's music expresses an authentic perspective and sets him apart - laying the groundwork for a legacy-in-the-making career.

Be sure to catch Profitt perform during CMA Fest in downtown Nashville where he will take the Chevy Vibes Stage on June 5th.

Up next, Profitt will be joining Country music superstar, Luke Bryan, this summer during select dates on his upcoming Word On The Street Tour. He will also be seen later this Fall on Lauren Alaina's The Stages Tour.

*Luke Bryan's Word on the Street Tour

^Lauren Alaina's The Stages Tour

6.11.26 Fort Worth, TX*

6.12.26 Lubbock, TX*

7.9.26 Riverside, MO*

7.10.26 Moline, IL*

7.11.26 Clarkston, MI*

7.23.26 Southaven, MS*

7.24.26 Brandon, MS*

7.25.26 Orange Beach, AL*

8.6.26 Bend, OR*

8.7.26 Airway Heights, WA*

10.1.26 Milwaukee, WI^

10.2.26 Des Moines, IA^

10.3.26 Clear Lake, IA^

11.5.26 McKees Rocks, PA^

11.6.26 Troy, OH^

11.7.26 Jackson, MI^

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