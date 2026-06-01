Little Big Town Celebrates New Album 'It's A Dying Art' With Surprise Nashville Pop-Up Performance

(MCA) Little Big Town surprised fans in downtown Nashville on Thursday evening with an intimate pop-up performance at The Twelve Thirty Club to celebrate the announcement of their highly anticipated new album, It's A Dying Art, arriving August 28 via MCA.

The special event gave fans an exclusive first look at music from the forthcoming project and transformed Broadway into a one-night-only Little Big Town celebration.

The GRAMMY Award-winning quartet-Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook-performed fan favorites alongside new music from the upcoming album, which was announced earlier that day. During the performance, the group shared the inspiration behind It's A Dying Art, describing the project as a reflection on connection, love, and the importance of preserving both.

Fans were also treated to a special surprise appearance from fellow MCA artist Miranda Lambert, who joined the group onstage for a special performance of the band's new song, "Over And Over."

The celebration continued later that evening when Little Big Town joined Lambert during her Music City Rodeo performance at Bridgestone Arena for a special rendition of their GRAMMY Award-winning hit "Girl Crush," "Boondocks" and "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" Miranda's high-energy party anthem capping off a memorable day for both artists in Nashville.

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