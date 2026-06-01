Paper Cowboy Share Their Debut Single 'Heart Don't Know'

(SRO) Las Vegas-based Folk/Americana band Paper Cowboy-a parallel project to the Patrick Vitagliano-led rock group The Bones-have just released their debut single "Heart Don't Know" on all streaming platforms.

"Heart Don't Know," recorded at The Tone Factory in Vegas, was written by Vitagliano who co-produced it with Vinnie Castaldo. Says Vitagliano "So we've all heard that age-old question: 'Is it better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all?' And I think that universally, we all tend to agree that it IS better to have loved. But man, that's a place you have to GET to. Because when you are actually going through that loss, you just aren't f***ing there yet, and THAT is the raw, real-time perspective I wrote this song from, where the wound is fresh, the pain is gutting you, and the mental clarity and wisdom that you only get later is nowhere in sight."

Paper Cowboy is focused on writing/recording/performing songs that lean toward Nashville, Americana, and Southern Rock influences. While Vitagliano's band The Bones remains rooted in its signature rock sound, Paper Cowboy leans more in a Folk/Roots-Rock direction, playing originals and older covers, allowing that side of the songwriting and creativity to breathe and grow in its own space. The band's line up consists of Patrick Vitagliano (lead vocals, guitar); Mike Campion (bass), Nico Hayek (lead guitar), Tony Silva (Piano) and Shon McKee (drums).

Look for Paper Cowboy to perform a stripped-down acoustic set at a fundraiser at The Las Vegas Farm on Wednesday, June 3, 6PM - 9PM. Great wine, live music, and a meaningful cause will come together for one unforgettable evening, billed as "Wine Wednesdays," benefitting the animals of the farm sanctuary-helping provide care, food, and a safe place for rescued animals to live and thrive. 100% of all money raised will go directly to the care of the farm's animals. Get tickets here

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