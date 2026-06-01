(Atlantic) Rising country artist Sunny Black is embarking on his first major US live schedule, traveling as special guest on 3x GRAMMY award-winning Jelly Roll's The Little ASS Shed Tour 2026.
The announcement arrived on Friday, May 29 with a heartfelt video where Jelly Roll personally invited Sunny on tour following his impromptu performance in West Palm Beach, FL. Watch it more
Sunny's trek kicked off last night in Birmingham, AL at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater and continues until July 4 at Milwaukee, WI's renowned Summerfest. In addition, Black will be among the stars performing at the 36th Annual Keith Whitley Memorial Ride & Show, set for Nashville, TN's Nashville Palace on Saturday, June 27.
SUNNY BLACK 2026 TOUR DATES
June 5 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
June 7 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
June 8 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
June 10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater
June 20 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
June 21 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
June 23 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 27 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Palace *
July 3 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
July 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
All Dates w/ Jelly Roll's The Little ASS Shed Tour 2026
Except * 36th Annual Keith Whitley Memorial Ride & Show
Sunny Black Joins Jelly Roll On The Little Ass Shed Tour 2026
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