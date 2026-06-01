Sunny Black Joins Jelly Roll On The Little Ass Shed Tour 2026

(Atlantic) Rising country artist Sunny Black is embarking on his first major US live schedule, traveling as special guest on 3x GRAMMY award-winning Jelly Roll's The Little ASS Shed Tour 2026.

The announcement arrived on Friday, May 29 with a heartfelt video where Jelly Roll personally invited Sunny on tour following his impromptu performance in West Palm Beach, FL. Watch it more

Sunny's trek kicked off last night in Birmingham, AL at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater and continues until July 4 at Milwaukee, WI's renowned Summerfest. In addition, Black will be among the stars performing at the 36th Annual Keith Whitley Memorial Ride & Show, set for Nashville, TN's Nashville Palace on Saturday, June 27.

SUNNY BLACK 2026 TOUR DATES

June 5 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

June 7 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

June 8 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

June 10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater

June 20 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

June 21 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

June 23 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 27 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Palace *

July 3 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

July 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

All Dates w/ Jelly Roll's The Little ASS Shed Tour 2026

Except * 36th Annual Keith Whitley Memorial Ride & Show

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Sunny Black Joins Jelly Roll On The Little Ass Shed Tour 2026

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