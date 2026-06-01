Watch Ty Herndon and Avalon's Michael Passons, Melissa Greene's 'Testify To Love' Video

(AristoPR) Ty Herndon and Michael Passons, founding member of the multi-platinum Christian pop group Avalon, today dropped the official music video for "Testify To Love."
The single, produced by the GRAMMY award-winning Wayne Haun, was released on May 15, 2026, and reached the top of the iTunes Christian Songs charts in the U.S., where it remained for five days. The music video is produced and directed by Ford Fairchild.
"When we went into the studio to reimagine 'Testify to Love,' we knew we were capturing a special moment of personal healing, but we had no idea we were sparking a movement. Seeing the song shoot to Number One and watching the tidal wave of viral videos from people finding their own healing through this track has been completely overwhelming. This music video is our thank you to the fans. It's a visual celebration of the message we wanted to send from day one: that faith, identity, and unconditional love belong to everyone, with absolutely no exceptions," said Herndon.
Originally a career-defining hit for Avalon, "Testify To Love" spent months atop the charts and became one of the most recognizable songs in the history of Contemporary Christian Music (CCM).
This 2026 version strips away the barriers of the past, reuniting Passons with fellow former Avalon member Melissa Greene, who is featured on the track, to deliver a vocal performance that celebrates authenticity, faith, and inclusion.
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