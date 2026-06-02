Bucky Covington Joins Lineup For Your 19 Recordings American Idols: Live in Concert

(Anchor Publicity) Country music favorite Bucky Covington will join an all-star lineup of American Idol alumni and rising talent for Your 19 Recordings American Idols: Live in Concert on Wednesday, June 3 at Nashville's iconic 6th & Peabody. The special event will kick off CMA Fest week with an afternoon of live performances, collaborations, and celebration.

The free, all-ages event will bring together standout artists from American Idol Season 24, creating a dynamic showcase of emerging voices and established talent. Covington will perform alongside legendary artist Billy Ray Cyrus and Season 24 alum Chris Tungseth, with additional performances from Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, Braden Rumfelt, Brooks, Colin Stough, Genevieve Heyward, Jake Thistle, Julián Kalel, Keyla Richardson, Kutter Bradley, Lucas Leon, Mattie Pruitt, Philmon Lee, Rae, and Will Moseley.

"I am incredibly honored that both Chris and Billy Ray asked me to collaborate with them," Covington shares. "It's going to be a fun time, and I can't wait to see everyone there."

The appearance follows Covington's recent return to the American Idol stage for a reunion performance alongside Season 5 alumni Taylor Hicks, Paris Bennett, Kellie Pickler, and Elliott Yamin. The evening also featured original judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, with Abdul warmly welcoming Covington and noting she "loves him like a son," marking a heartfelt full-circle moment nearly two decades after his breakout on the series.

Covington, who finished eighth on Season 5 of American Idol, launched a successful post-show career with Lyric Street Records. His self-titled debut album, released in 2007, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and produced a string of hits including "A Different World," "It's Good to Be Us," and "I'll Walk," as well as fan favorite "A Father's Love (The Only Way He Knew How)."

Beyond music, Covington appeared alongside Billy Ray Cyrus in Hannah Montana: The Movie and has made numerous television appearances over the years. He is currently preparing to return to the studio to record new music and is planning an acoustic tour for later in 2026, signaling an exciting new chapter in his career.

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