Lee Brice Announces New Single 'What You Know About That'

(TPR) Curb Records multi-Platinum and award-winning artist, Lee Brice, has announced his latest track, "What You Know About That," out on Friday, June 5th.

The hard-hitting summer anthem written by Brice, Brian Davis and Andy Sheridan, celebrates those who "get it done" but still know how to have good time. The track follows his other recent releases including "Cry," "Country Nowadays," "Truck Bed Mixtape," and "Killed the Man." The official music video for "What You Know About That" will also drop on June 5th.

"This song's got dirty boots and gasoline veins. 'What You Know About That' is all about where I come from, the kinda life we lived and the kinda times we had. You work hard, love hard, and make memories that stay with you forever. Whether it's fishin' on the riverbank, ridin' around in your daddy's old square body, or hearin' Alan Jackson on a back road... if you know, you know." -Lee Brice

Brice's forthcoming album, Sunriser, honors all those up before dawn and delivers hopeful and resilient reflections on love, faith, and heartbreak for all sunrisers - from firefighters, nurses, and truck drivers, to blue-collar workers clocking out of graveyard shifts, to tired parents waking up to take care of little ones. Sunriser is out on October 2nd.

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