Reed Turchi Announces New Single And Album Featuring Luther Dickinson

(Pavement) Gitcha Records is proud to present the 15-year anniversary re-release for Reed Turchi's Road Ends in Water-his early showcase of basement recordings with special guest Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars. These tracks have never been on streaming / digital services or pressed on vinyl, and only received a very limited personal CD run when originally recorded.

"Keep On Drinkin'," the new lead single from the album, may sound like a good-time party song, but the deeper you listen the darker it gets. A song about a son who's had enough, yet is destined to end up on the run, the story of "Keep On Drinkin" is more Bruce Springsteen Nebrasaka-esque tragic-figure than Kid Rock party anthem.

The train-driving drums (Cameron Weeks) and bass (Chris Reali) along with the fuzzed-out, tape-machine-destroying slide guitar of Luther Dickinson build a kudzu-thick boogie behind Turchi's one-chord romp & story-telling - "ain't turned back, & I don't plan to" - and so it goes, pulse our only proof of life beneath the burning light.

Reed Turchi's upcoming album, Road Ends in Water, will be released on vinyl, CD and digital/streaming platforms via Gitcha Records on October 9th. His new lead single "Keep On Drinkin'" feat. Luther Dickinson drops July 1st.

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