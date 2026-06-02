Watch Gavin Adcock and Hudson Westbrook's 'Cheap Thrills' Video

(WRN) Warner Records Nashville artist Gavin Adcock, and WRN/River House Artist Hudson Westbrook, bring new song "Cheap Thrills" to life in Nashville, TN with new official music video - out now.

Adcock and Westbrook filmed the new music video, directed by Emma Golden, in Nashville, TN on May 5th, just hours after the pair debuted the new song on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Written by Gavin Adcock, Hudson Westbrook and Reid Haughton, "Cheap Thrills" seamlessly blends Adcock's signature gravel-tinged vocals with Westbrook's razor-sharp, traditional-meets-voltage delivery. Together, "Cheap Thrills" captures the untamed, live-wire environment that has propelled both artists to the forefront of Country music.

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