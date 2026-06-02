Watch Gavin Adcock and Hudson Westbrook's 'Cheap Thrills' Video

(WRN) Warner Records Nashville artist Gavin Adcock, and WRN/River House Artist Hudson Westbrook, bring new song "Cheap Thrills" to life in Nashville, TN with new official music video - out now.
Adcock and Westbrook filmed the new music video, directed by Emma Golden, in Nashville, TN on May 5th, just hours after the pair debuted the new song on the Grand Ole Opry stage.
Written by Gavin Adcock, Hudson Westbrook and Reid Haughton, "Cheap Thrills" seamlessly blends Adcock's signature gravel-tinged vocals with Westbrook's razor-sharp, traditional-meets-voltage delivery. Together, "Cheap Thrills" captures the untamed, live-wire environment that has propelled both artists to the forefront of Country music.
Gavin Adcock Launching The Day I Hang It Up Tour
Gavin Adcock Delivers 'Country Never Dies'
The Red Clay Strays, Justin Moore, Gavin Adcock Lead Born & Raised Music Festival Lineup
Gavin Adcock Returns With New Song 'Colorblind'
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover