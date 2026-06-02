Wyatt Flores Announces New Album 'Scared of Heights'

(Sacks & Co) Wyatt Flores will release his anticipated new album, Scared of Heights, July 31 via Island Records/MCA-his first project since partnering with. Ahead of the release, Flores will share his new song, "Half The Man," this Friday, June 5.
Produced by Charlie Handsome (Post Malone, Morgan Wallen), Jacob "JKash" Hindlin (Dua Lipa) and Gian Stone (Maroon 5), Scared of Heights marks a new chapter for Flores, as he expands his sound to incorporate elements of early 2000s rock, while continuing to put forth the vulnerable songwriting that's established him as "one of the genre's most conspicuous new voices" (Billboard). Across the album's 13 tracks, Flores offers an unfiltered look at his life these past few years, as he's learned what it means to face darkness head-on in order to find moments of peace.
"I finally feel like I know who I'm supposed to be, right here in this moment," Flores shares. "I'm not second-guessing myself anymore on what the music's supposed to be, what I'm supposed to be chasing, or who I've become. This is who I am now in 2026. Still figuring out my struggles and mental health but finally getting the confidence to step back into this and to believe in myself again."
Earlier this spring, Flores unveiled two additional album tracks: "Drive All Night" and "Runnin' On E," the latter of which Billboard praises, "Those self-aware lyrics are paired with breezy melody and a gently rollicking rhythm, making this feel like a freewheeling summertime favorite," while All Country News calls Flores "one of the most compelling voices of his generation."
An electric live performer, Flores will continue to tour through the fall with his extensive "Drive All Night Tour," which includes stops at Nashville's The Truth, Birmingham's Avondale Brewing Company and Pittsburgh's Citizen Live at The Wylie among many others. In addition to the headline dates, Flores will also join The Red Clay Strays and Koe Wetzel for select dates this year. See below for complete itinerary.
The upcoming performances follow recent shows with George Strait and Cody Johnson, as well as Flores' standout set at Stagecoach, where he was joined by The Fray's former frontman Isaac Slade for an "incredible" (Country Chord) performance of "How To Save A Life."
SCARED OF HEIGHTS TRACK LIST
1. Hate Myself
2. Sober For a Month
3. Drive All Night
4. Not Good Enough
5. Scared of Heights
6. How To Let Me Go
7. Half The Man
8. South Dakota
9. Sleepless Lullaby
10. God Forgives
11. Runnin' On E
12. The Way I Do
13. Tulsa and Eleanor
WYATT FLORES CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
June 2-Nashville, TN-Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall
June 5-Nashville, TN-Nashville, TN-Old Red (Spotify House)
June 6-Nashville, TN-Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall
June 11-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
June 13-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo
June 14-Birmingham, AL-Avondale Brewing Company
June 18-North Lawrence, OH-The Country Fest
June 19-Bloomington, IL-Tailgate N' Tallboys
June 20-West Des Moines, IA-Val Air Ballroom
June 23-Wichita, KS-The Cotillion
June 25-Bonner Springs, KS-Azura Amphitheater
June 26-South Greenfield, MO-Baker Spain Stampede
July 10-Quebec City, QC-Festival d'ete de Quebec
July 17-Petersburg, IL-Menard County Fair
July 18-Hastings, NE-Adams County Fairgrounds
July 19-Cheyenne, WY-Cheyenne Frontier Days
July 21-Deadwood, SD-Deadwood Mountain Grand
July 23-Three Forks, MT-Headwaters Country Jam
July 25-Fargo, ND-UP District Festival Field~
August 7-Oshkosh, WI-Xroads41 Music Festival
August 8-Elkhorn, NE-The Club at Indian Creek‡
August 22-Helix, OR-Wheatstock Music Festival
August 26-Spokane, WA-Spokane Arena*
August 27-Seattle, WA-Climate Pledge Arena*
August 29-Portland, OR-Moda Center*
August 30-Vancouver, BC-Rogers Arena*
September 17-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre+
September 18-Columbia, SC-University of South Carolina+
September 19-Richmond, VA-Virginia Credit Union LIVE! At Richmond Raceway+
September 24-Pikeville, KY-Appalachian Wireless Arena+
September 25-Huntsville, AL-The Orion Amphitheater+
September 26-Brandon, MS-Brandon Amphitheater+
October 2-Ocean City, MD-Country Calling Festival
October 17-Salt Lake City, UT-Redwest Music Festival
October 28-Knoxville, TN-Thompson-Boling Arena*
November 15-Pittsburgh, PA-Citizens Live at The Wylie
November 21-Nashville, TN-The Truth
~with special guest Shelby Stone
‡with special guest Kashus Culpepper
*supporting The Red Clay Strays
+with Koe Wetzel
Watch Wyatt Flores' 'Half The Man' Video
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