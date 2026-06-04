Hear Lainey Wilson's New Single 'Phone, Keys, Wallet' Feat John Mayer

(Sacks & Co.) 16x ACM, 12x CMA and Grammy Award-winner Lainey Wilson's new single, "Phone, Keys, Wallet," is out now, featuring special guest John Mayer on guitar.

Written during the final leg of the Whirlwind World Tour and recorded at Mayer's Chaplin Studios in Los Angeles, the track finds Wilson embracing the messy, fast-moving parts of life, and celebrating the person who chooses to love her through it all.

"I feel like a tornado with boots on half the time, and this song is really about finding somebody who's okay with that chaos and chooses to love you through it anyway," Wilson shares.

"Phone, Keys, Wallet" follows Wilson's recent releases "Younger You," a special collaboration with Miley Cyrus, and "Can't Sit Still," which Billboard calls, "a rollicking stomp of a song where the frenetic music perfectly matches the driving lyrics," while iHeartRadio praises, "[it] captures Wilson's free-spirited, yet driven and hard-working character."

The new music adds to yet another monumental year for the Louisiana native, who headlined Stagecoach with an electric set, is the subject of the new Netflix documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool (watch HERE) and recently kicked off a run of stadium shows with Chris Stapleton, which will continue through the summer. Wilson also made her film acting debut in Universal's adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Reminders of Him earlier this spring, was selected as one of USA Today's 2026 Women of the Year and featured on the cover of People Magazine.

"The reigning current standard-bearer for women in country" (Variety), Wilson hosted the 59th CMA Awards (the first solo female host since Reba McEntire in 1991) last fall, where she won three awards: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year (Whirlwind). She also released the deluxe version of her acclaimed album, Whirlwind, this past August, which features five additional tracks, including her #1 single, "Somewhere Over Laredo."

The Grand Ole Opry member is a prolific, sought-after songwriter, who has scored nine #1 hits including "4x4xU," "Wildflowers And Wild Horses," the 3x PLATINUM certified "Watermelon Moonshine" and the 4x PLATINUMCertified "Heart Like A Truck," in addition to award-winning collaborations with Cole Swindell ("Never Say Never"), Jelly Roll ("Save Me") and HARDY ("wait in the truck"). Moreover, Wilson has collaborated with artists such as Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton and Post Malone, made her acting debut in Paramount's hit television series, Yellowstone, and recently launched her fifth collection with Wrangler, as well as her own boot (Golden West Boots) and jewelry lines (The Lainey Wilson Jewelry Collection).

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