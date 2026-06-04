Jo Dee Messina's First Album In 12 Years Arrives Tomorrow

(BHM) This Friday, June 5, Jo Dee Messina will release her highly anticipated new studio album Bridges. Marking her first new album in 12 years, Bridges has already earned widespread acclaim ahead of its release, with praise from outlets including American Songwriter, Billboard, iHeart Radio, PEOPLE, US Weekly, Scary Mommy, SiriusXM, Taste of Country, The Bluegrass Situation, The Tennessean, and Women's World, along with national television appearances on NBC's TODAY and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Over the past decade, Messina - like all of us - has encountered road bumps both minor and heartbreaking: loss, struggle, and sicknesses that might have wrecked someone without glimmers of light to hold onto. Her music. Her children. Her faith. And all of it is woven throughout Bridges.

The Bobby Bones Show wrote, "for Messina, the goal of this new chapter isn't just about chart positions or accolades. It's about making music that is honest, meaningful, and true to who she is now." And PEOPLE praised the new album saying it "most certainly cements Messina's legendary status in country music."

Written almost entirely by Messina herself, Bridges stands as her most authentic and personal work to date, a deeply reflective journey through heartbreak and healing, faith and perseverance, challenges and growth, and the unwavering resilience that has defined her over the past decade.

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