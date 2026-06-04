Sawyer Hill Announces Debut Album With 'Tyin' The Noose' Video

(2b) Rising Fayetteville, Arkansas singer-songwriter Sawyer Hill has announced his staggering debut album Everybody's Home, Nobody's Happy will arrive on August 21.

The 11-track collection is available to pre-order/pre-save beginning today via AWAL Recordings. To herald the announcement, Hill has unveiled the album's lead single "Tyin' The Noose," a jittery, blues-soaked country cut that takes a sardonic look at the stoicism expected of young men in the South.

Everybody's Home, Nobody's Happy sees Hill expanding his gritty blend of blues, Americana, and alternative rock into his most personal work to date. After leaving Arkansas for the first time and spending years on the road, Hill returned home with a wider perspective that helped shape the album. The LP grapples with religion, relationships, the pull of home, and the growing disillusionment felt by many young Americans. While Hill's deep baritone and Southern storytelling remain at the center of the record, the album broadens his sonic palette with swaggering rock hooks, country textures, and moments of bruised vulnerability. The album was crafted during sessions in Los Angeles with collaborators including Mike Crossey [The 1975, Arctic Monkeys], Chris Greatti [Poppy, Yungblud], and Ryan Linville [Olivia Rodrigo, Dermot Kennedy].

"On my earlier music I felt like I was singing about things less specific to me," Hill explains. "Maybe I hadn't figured it out yet and therefore could not get across who I am, which makes this album feel more genuine."

Everybody's Home, Nobody's Happy follows a string of breakout releases. Sawyer emerged with "Look At The Time," a raw portrait of a relationship hitting rock bottom that reached No. 1 on Spotify's Viral 50 chart. He continued building momentum with a steady stream of singles before releasing his 2025 debut EP Heartbreak Hysteria, featuring the infectious "High On My Lows." Hill recently released a studio recording of "Folsom Prison Blues," his take on fellow Arkansan Johnny Cash's iconic track and a longtime highlight of his live show. The release earned a co-sign from the Cash family, with Johnny and June's son, John Carter Cash inviting Hill to the Cash Cabin in Tennessee. Like fellow artists from The Wonder State, including Al Green, Levon Helm, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and Cash himself, Hill carries forward a tradition of observational songwriting that reads like sonic sociology.

Sawyer Hill recently supported Yungblud on the North American leg of his Idols: The World Tour. He's also headlined extensively across North America and Europe, continuing to grow his global fanbase. Later this year, Hill will perform at major U.S. festivals including Outside Lands and Bourbon & Beyond. A complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found HERE.

Sawyer will announce a world tour in support of Everybody's Home, Nobody's Happy soon. Stay tuned for more information.

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