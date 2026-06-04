Zach Top Extends 2026 Cold Beer & Country Music Tour

(Sacks & Co) Zach Top will extend his massive "Cold Beer & Country Music Tour" through the fall. Presented by Coors Banquet, the newly confirmed stops include his headline debut at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, as well as San Diego's Pechanga Arena, San Antonio's Frost Bank Center, Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, among many others. Special guests on the new dates include Lukas Nelson, Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives and Wyatt McCubbin.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, June 10 at 10:00am local time, with a special Kimes Ranch pre-sale beginning Thursday, June 11 at 10:00am local time. General on-sale begins next Friday, June 12 at 10:00am local time. Registration for pre-sale and details can be found at www.zachtop.com.

Ahead of the new dates, Top will perform at Nissan Stadium as part of CMA Fest this weekend as well as select stadium shows with Chris Stapleton.

The tour adds to another landmark year for Top, who won Best Traditional Country Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for his sophomore album, Ain't In It For My Health, making him the inaugural recipient of the newly introduced category.

June 4-Durant, OK-Choctaw Grand Theater≠

June 5-Durant, OK-Choctaw Grand Theater≠

June 6-Nashville, TN-CMA Fest

June 7-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival

June 11-Decatur, AL-Rock the South

June 12-Orange Beach, AL-The Wharf Amphitheater≠

June 13-Orange Beach, AL-The Wharf Amphitheater≠

June 18-Bloomington, IL-Tailgate N' Tallboys

June 19-North Lawrence, OH-The Country Fest

June 20-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 25-South Greenfield, MO-Baker-Spain Stampede

June 26-Bonner Springs, KS-Country Stampede

June 27-North Platte, NE-NEBRASKAland DAYS

July 9-West Valley City, UT-Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 10-Boise, ID-ExtraMile Arena

July 11-Pendleton, OR-Pendleton Whisky Music Fest

July 15-Saskatoon, SK-SaskTel Centre

July 16-Edmonton, AB-Rogers Place

July 18-Whitefish, MT-Under the Big Sky Festival

July 23-Minot, ND-North Dakota State Fair

July 25-Cheyenne, WY-Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026

August 6-Toronto, ON-Rogers Stadium

August 7-Ottawa, ON-Canadian Tire Centre

August 8-Canandaigua, NY-CMAC

August 13-Wantagh, NY-Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

August 14-Boston, MA-Fenway Park

August 15- Boston, MA-Fenway Park

August 20-Pittsburgh, PA-PPG Paints Arena

August 21-Allentown, PA-PPL Center

August 22-Bangor, ME-Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 27-Dieppe, New Brunswick-YQM Countryfest 2026

August 28-Gilford, NH-BankNH Pavilion

September 1-Toronto, ON-Rogers Stadium

September 11-Lake Tahoe, NV-Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic

September 17-San Diego, CA-Pechanga Arena

September 18-Anaheim, CA-Honda Center

September 19-Fresno, CA-Boots In The Park

September 25-Corpus Christi, TX-Hillard Center Arena

September 26-San Antonio, TX-Frost Bank Center

October 2-Jacksonville, FL-VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

October 3-West Palm Beach, FL-iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 8-Des Moines, IA-Casey's Center

October 9-Rosemont, IL-Allstate Arena

October 10-St. Paul, MN-Grand Casino Arena

October 15-Sioux Falls, SD-Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

October 16-Milwaukee, WI-Fiserv Forum

October 17-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena

October 23-Lafayette, LA-CAJUNDOME

October 29-Duluth, GA-Gas South Arena

October 30-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena

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