Zach Top Extends 2026 Cold Beer & Country Music Tour

(Sacks & Co) Zach Top will extend his massive "Cold Beer & Country Music Tour" through the fall. Presented by Coors Banquet, the newly confirmed stops include his headline debut at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, as well as San Diego's Pechanga Arena, San Antonio's Frost Bank Center, Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, among many others. Special guests on the new dates include Lukas Nelson, Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives and Wyatt McCubbin.
Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, June 10 at 10:00am local time, with a special Kimes Ranch pre-sale beginning Thursday, June 11 at 10:00am local time. General on-sale begins next Friday, June 12 at 10:00am local time. Registration for pre-sale and details can be found at www.zachtop.com.
Ahead of the new dates, Top will perform at Nissan Stadium as part of CMA Fest this weekend as well as select stadium shows with Chris Stapleton.
The tour adds to another landmark year for Top, who won Best Traditional Country Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for his sophomore album, Ain't In It For My Health, making him the inaugural recipient of the newly introduced category.
June 4-Durant, OK-Choctaw Grand Theater≠
June 5-Durant, OK-Choctaw Grand Theater≠
June 6-Nashville, TN-CMA Fest
June 7-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival
June 11-Decatur, AL-Rock the South
June 12-Orange Beach, AL-The Wharf Amphitheater≠
June 13-Orange Beach, AL-The Wharf Amphitheater≠
June 18-Bloomington, IL-Tailgate N' Tallboys
June 19-North Lawrence, OH-The Country Fest
June 20-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 25-South Greenfield, MO-Baker-Spain Stampede
June 26-Bonner Springs, KS-Country Stampede
June 27-North Platte, NE-NEBRASKAland DAYS
July 9-West Valley City, UT-Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 10-Boise, ID-ExtraMile Arena
July 11-Pendleton, OR-Pendleton Whisky Music Fest
July 15-Saskatoon, SK-SaskTel Centre
July 16-Edmonton, AB-Rogers Place
July 18-Whitefish, MT-Under the Big Sky Festival
July 23-Minot, ND-North Dakota State Fair
July 25-Cheyenne, WY-Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
August 6-Toronto, ON-Rogers Stadium
August 7-Ottawa, ON-Canadian Tire Centre
August 8-Canandaigua, NY-CMAC
August 13-Wantagh, NY-Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
August 14-Boston, MA-Fenway Park
August 15- Boston, MA-Fenway Park
August 20-Pittsburgh, PA-PPG Paints Arena
August 21-Allentown, PA-PPL Center
August 22-Bangor, ME-Maine Savings Amphitheater
August 27-Dieppe, New Brunswick-YQM Countryfest 2026
August 28-Gilford, NH-BankNH Pavilion
September 1-Toronto, ON-Rogers Stadium
September 11-Lake Tahoe, NV-Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic
September 17-San Diego, CA-Pechanga Arena
September 18-Anaheim, CA-Honda Center
September 19-Fresno, CA-Boots In The Park
September 25-Corpus Christi, TX-Hillard Center Arena
September 26-San Antonio, TX-Frost Bank Center
October 2-Jacksonville, FL-VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
October 3-West Palm Beach, FL-iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
October 8-Des Moines, IA-Casey's Center
October 9-Rosemont, IL-Allstate Arena
October 10-St. Paul, MN-Grand Casino Arena
October 15-Sioux Falls, SD-Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
October 16-Milwaukee, WI-Fiserv Forum
October 17-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena
October 23-Lafayette, LA-CAJUNDOME
October 29-Duluth, GA-Gas South Arena
October 30-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena
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