Bella White Streaming New Album 'A Sign In The Weather'

(BT PR) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Bella White has released her new album, A Sign In The Weather, out today on Rounder Records. A Sign In The Weather was recorded in a shotgun house along the Mississippi River, with the landscape profoundly influencing the album's vivid storytelling, lush arrangements and emotionally resonant performances.

Along with the album, Bella dropped a new music video for the track "Stuff". Directed by Rett Rogers, the clip reflects the song's themes of letting go and moving forward. Bella undergoes a marked transformation over the course of the video, with contrasting imagery that illustrates her emotional journey.

Speaking about the video, Bella comments, "I was so excited to make this video and wanted to do this song visual justice. 'Stuff' feels very cathartic for me to perform and I wanted the video to feel the same way. Standing in the pouring rain while wearing a wedding dress and practically destroying it felt very fitting for this song on self-discovery for forward momentum. I think the wide sweeping shots of the Louisiana Bayou fit so well with the swooping pedal steel. It felt right to make this video in the city I've been living in for the past three years."

Rett Rogers adds, "Bella and I wanted to capture the song in a raw and beautiful way which is why we chose to shoot on film. It was important that Bella had a stage where she could be herself and emote in the most honest way possible, to show how far she has come as an artist and a person. We waited days for rain and jetted through the swamp, we wiped lenses, and re-checked meters through clouds and thunder; all with the intention of light and film realizing the strength and fragility of Bella's voice and lyrics."

"Stuff" is a heavy-hearted look at living with your decisions, graced with free-spirited harmonies and spellbinding pedal-steel. Bella explains, "One day, I was listening to Lucinda Williams and paying close attention to how casually she delivers the most cathartic lyrics. I was inspired to write something that felt that way for myself. 'Stuff' is about accepting that things didn't go the way you thought they might, and embracing what is out of your control."

The third album from Bella White, A Sign In The Weather is a body of work steeped in the life-altering magic of its origins. The Calgary-born singer/songwriter left her home on Vancouver Island and moved to New Orleans, where she soon became happily enmeshed in the city's vibrant indie-rock scene. As she immersed herself in the unfettered and open-hearted creativity of her newfound musical community, the 25-year-old lifelong musician began assembling a suite of songs that stretch far beyond her bluegrass roots and arrive at a moodier and more audacious breed of folk/Americana.

Made with her close-knit circle of collaborators A Sign In The Weather both echoes the home spun nature of its creation and signals a powerful evolution in her one-of-a-kind artistry. Co-produced by White and Ross Farbe (Esther Rose, Drugdealer) the album's nuanced sound spotlights White's enchanting vocals and graceful guitar work. Highlights include "Better,""Pink Living Room," "Little Things," "Dream Song," and "False Start."

Speaking about the project, Bella comments, "this album was a real labor of love and so empowering to make-it validated that I trust myself and trust my vision, and now I just want to keep doing it my way and keep working with people I believe in." Stream the album here and watch the new video below:

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