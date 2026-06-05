Hear The Red Clay Strays' New Album 'Grateful'

(BHM) The Red Clay Strays have released their new album, Grateful, out today via HBYCO Records/RCA Records. A collection of 11 rollicking, soul-searching songs that can spill out of dance halls on Saturday night and fill church steeples on Sunday morning in equal measure, Grateful marks the latest chapter in The Red Clay Strays' inspiring journey from their hometown of Mobile, AL, to packing arenas around the world with audiences ready to partake in an old-school roots-rock revival. The band first set out with something to prove on 2022's RIAA Gold-certified crowdfunded debut LP, Moment of Truth, and then carved a path through hardship on 2024's acclaimed Made By These Moments, earning them 3x RIAA Platinum certification for the #1 hit single, "Wondering Why," worldwide critical applause, and a growing collection of awards and accolades.

To celebrate the release of Grateful, The Red Clay Strays have released a moving official music video for their new song, "Do Today," streaming now on YouTube. Directed by Matthew Coleman, the video features dancer Sarah Allen performing an improvisational dance that matches the depth and power of the song's grand, sweeping balladry.

Grateful now sees The Red Clay Strays paying tribute to the faith they held in each up-and-down moment. Working once again with 9x GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (with whom they previously collaborated on Made For These Moments) between his Savannah, GA home studio and the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, the six-member band - Brandon Coleman (lead vocals, guitar), Drew Nix (guitar, vocals), Andrew Bishop (bass), Zach Rishel (guitar), John Hall (drums), and Sevans Henderson (keyboards) - reached a new level of comfort in the recording process, often workshopping ideas or collectively writing songs during sessions. The album showcases The Red Clay Strays' gift for time-tested soul and sweat-drenched rock on such standout tracks as the churning hit single, "People Hatin'" and the tender "If I Didn't Know You," the latter joined by a heartwarmingly romantic official music video co-starring avowed fans, superstar comedian Matt Rife and fitness influencer Mariah Morse, now boasting over 5M views on YouTube. With Grateful, The Red Clay Strays turn survival into jubilation - a celebration of faith, a soundtrack to gratitude, and a clear-eyed reflection of the road traveled along the way.

"Moment of Truth was a big album about having faith in dark times, looking to a higher power," says Coleman, "and Made By These Moments focused on realizing those dark times that you were having to have faith through, which made you who you are. You made it through when you didn't think you would. And now we're at a point where we're grateful. Looking to God in whatever situation you're in is a denominator in all of the albums."

"The title of the album's a literal meaning to us at this moment in our careers," says bassist Andrew Bishop. "We're grateful for how we came out of Made By These Moments and what we have now."

Watch the "Do Today" video below and stream the album here

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