Kenny Chesney Rolling Out TWO Fan Forward Experiences At Sphere Las Vegas Residency

(EBM) When Kenny Chesney became the first solo headliner and first country artist to headline the groundbreaking Sphere, he knew he wanted to make it a full immersion experience for the people who love his music. Beyond a sensory immersive performance that featured surprise guests ranging from Grace Potter and Megan Moroney to David Lee Murphy and Mac McAnally, songs that are never or rarely played live and production that delivered a whole new way to look at his music, Chesney curated Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love at the Venetian where fans could see artifacts and visuals from key moments in the Country Music Hall of Famer's career, hit the merch superstore with several vintage designs, see some special No Shoes Radio programming and enjoy a cold grown-up beverage or soft drink.

It was so popular, the lines started an hour or two before opening and the fire marshal might've checked in a time or two. As Chesney marveled, "Who knew people would come to look at that stuff, or load up on t-shirts? But it made me feel incredible knowing that No Shoes Nation actually cared about that. When it was time to go back, I wanted to figure out how to make it something different, but deliver the same kind of fun."

Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love is making a big - and better located - move to the top of the Venetian's walking bridge to Sphere. From Wednesday through Sunday, once Kenny kicks off, the area will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on non-show days and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on show days. The space will feature multiple bars, No Shoes Radio set-up, dedicated merch shop, photo ops and high-top tables to pause and take it all in.

For the VIP package holders, Very Vibe is your very special take on Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love. Not only is it a dedicated space to check in, cocktail up, enjoy activations and have your own merch mall, it offers both a Chesney island feel and a more streamlined experience picking up your credentials, getting questions answered and starting your weekend.

Even better, when the show's over and you want to keep rolling, Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love will be opening up for after-hours cocktailing for anyone who's not ready to go home. "Out Last Night"? "When the Sun Goes Down"? No problem, as you're heading out on the walkway, make a turn and you're right back in the heart of No Shoes Nation.

"What could be better than hanging out after the show with all the rest of the people who just shared that experience?" Chesney marveled. "In a world where the community drifts apart after the concert, this seemed like a great way to let people hang out, talk about life, love, the lack thereof - or some song they couldn't believe we played.

"Sometimes the show is just getting you started, so now I can help people keep the party rocking... keep them in the zone and let everybody really maximize their time in Vegas. To me, Sphere has been a whole other way to do this thing we all love. Who knows? Getting together at Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love may spark a whole other thing to do around our shows."

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas

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