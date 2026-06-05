Myles Morgan Shares 'Wrong Kind Of History' Video

(The GreenRoom) Trading forever for an unforgettable moment, fast-rising Country artist Myles Morgan is making the most of a last-call whiskey-fueled decision in his brand-new song, "Wrong Kind of History," out today (6/5). Written by Morgan alongside Michael Lotten and Jet Harvey, the Clayton Collins and Dalton Wixom-produced release captures the rush of a connection worth remembering if only for one night.

"'Wrong Kind of History' is about one of those relationships you know isn't built to last, but you go for it anyway," shares Morgan. "There's no regret in it - it's just about living in the moment and owning the memory for what it was."

Delivering "Batting 1.000" in April, and inspired by his own experience growing up playing baseball, Morgan's had a stacked week of appearances beginning with throwing the ceremonial first pitch for the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park on Sunday (5/31). Several pop-up performances in Nashville, TN, this week, including a jam-packed WME-hosted Losers Live at Losers Midtown on Tuesday (6/2), have led to his official CMA Fest debut today (6/5). Fans can meet Morgan at the CMA Booth at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center at 11:30 a.m. CT, before he takes the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza at 4:15 p.m. CT.

With a unique blend of Southern grit, modern storytelling, and guitar-driven melodies, Morgan is establishing himself as an artist to watch. Onstage, he is equally as captivating. With Carolina Country Music Fest up next (6/7), the high-energy performer is hitting some of summer's biggest festivals like Rock The South (6/12) and Barefoot Country Music Fest (6/21), among others. Last year, Morgan made his headlining debut, I STILL GOT IT TOUR, and has opened for some of Country's hottest acts on the road including Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, and more. First catching attention with his debut single "Nobody's Fault But Yours" in 2024, and surpassing 5.3 MILLION global streams to date, his growing catalog features most recent releases "Wrong Kind of History" and "Batting 1.000," following fan-favorites "Said to Me," "Never Been Better," and "Thought You Were Leaving." Morgan's path to music began unexpectedly when he picked up his father's unused guitar after high school. Balancing an education from The University of Alabama while performing at local bars and restaurants along the Gulf Coast, such as the iconic Flora-Bama, has laid the groundwork for a homegrown, breakout career earned on neon-lit stages and cemented by the fans who pack them.

Related Stories

Morgan Myles Shares 'Weight Of Your Words'

Morgan Myles Debuts With 'Vertigo'

News > Myles Morgan