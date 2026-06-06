Alison Nichols 'Dressin' Down' With New Video

(BBR) Alison Nichols pulls back the curtain for something personal on her new release, "Dressin' Down," out now via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. Written by Nichols with Sherrie Austin, Will Rambeaux and Brenna Bone, and produced by Rambeaux and Ilya Toshinskiy, the track blends modern wit, lived-in country warmth and romantic honesty into a song about choosing real connection over a world built for show.

Smart, self-aware and instantly relatable, "Dressin' Down" centers on a simple truth: sometimes the best version of yourself is not the one dressed for everybody else. Across the song, Nichols swaps red dresses, high heels and uptown energy for vinyl records, old t-shirts and being fully seen by someone who knows the real her.

"Sometimes I just feel like throwing my cell phone out the window. Sometimes it feels like our digital devices are stealing our lives. I'd rather be home with someone I love watching reruns of Schitt's Creek than out on the town filming ourselves pretending to have a good time. This song, 'Dressin' Down,' is my way of honoring comfortable t-shirts, vinyl records and someone who loves me for me," says Nichols.

Sonically, the track wraps that message in a dreamy, romantic atmosphere. Finger-picked acoustic guitar leads the way while chiming steel, fiddle touches, and warm keys add texture and movement, creating a rich, cinematic sound that feels both timeless and current. The result balances humor, heart and undeniable chemistry throughout.

Following the carefree spirit of "Box Wine Problems," Nichols reveals another layer of her artistry on "Dressin' Down," proving she can deliver personality and depth in equal measure while turning everyday moments into something memorable.

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