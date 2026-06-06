Old Crow Medicine Show Rings In America's 250th With 'Union Made'

(MPG) Two-time GRAMMY-winning string band Old Crow Medicine Show has released Union Made, their new album out today on Hartland Records via Firebird Music. Reflecting on the people, places, and stories of a country on the brink of its 250th birthday, Union Made is a love letter to the America that was, the America that is, and the America that could be.

Old Crow Medicine Show has also announced a special album release show at Nashville's American Legion this Sunday, June 7th. Order / Stream Union Made here

"America has always been a conversation-sometimes harmonious, sometimes contentious, always unfinished," says bandleader Ketch Secor. "Union Made is our contribution to that conversation. These songs celebrate the people, places and traditions that bind us together, even when everything else seems determined to pull us apart."

Longtime bandmember and album producer Morgan Jahnig adds, "Recording at Hartland gave us the freedom to let these songs evolve naturally. Friends would stop by, collaborators would add their voices, and the record slowly became bigger than any one of us imagined. It grew into something that felt genuinely communal."

Recorded in the band's own East Nashville studio, Union Made has already garnered praise from Relix, Whiskey Riff, MusicRow, AmericanaUK and more. Early singles include the gorgeous duet with Molly Tuttle called "Last American Waltz" and the generation-spanning "My Side Of The Mountain," co-written by Secor, Tuttle and Luke Combs and featuring bluegrass legends Del and Ronnie McCoury. The band's most collaborative project to date, Union Made features appearances from nearly a dozen guests including Maggie Rose, Jesse Welles, Lee Oskar, John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina Cash.

Union Made follows Old Crow Medicine Show's first-ever holiday album OCMS XMAS, released in December to widespread acclaim from The New York Times, NPR's Fresh Air and Billboard, with appearances on CBS This Morning, The Kelly Clarkson Show and World Cafe. Last summer, Secor released his first solo album Story The Crow Told Me and made his debut as the new host of the long-running Nashville PBS travel and culture series Tennessee Crossroads. He spoke about both projects on Rolling Stone's Nashville Now podcast and gave more insight into his Louder Than Guns documentary, which recently premiered on PBS as part of the REEL SOUTH documentary series.

Old Crow Medicine Show will continue touring across the country this summer, making stops in Boston, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Boulder, Louisville and more.

Union Made Tracklist

1. Howdy Do America ft. Jesse Welles

2. Lincoln Highway

3. My Side Of The Mountain ft. Del McCoury, Ronnie McCoury & Molly Tuttle

4. Revolution Now ft. Evan Felker

5. Last American Waltz ft. Molly Tuttle

6. Merrimack & Monitor

7. Rainbow Stew

8. Rye Whiskey

9. Beautiful Land ft. Maggie Rose & Lee Oskar

10. Lewis and Clark

11. Y'all All Come ft. John Carter Cash & Ana Cristina Cash

12. For What It's Worth

Old Crow Medicine Show 2026 Tour Dates:

June 6 - Paris, TN @ Tennessee River Jam

June 7 - Nashville, TN @ American Legion Post 82 Inglewood

June 19 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

June 20 - Grolloo, NL @ Holland International Blues Festival

June 25 - Prior Lake, MN @ The Great Midwest Ribfest

June 26 - Bloomington, IL @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts =

June 27 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre =

June 28 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre =

July 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Twilight Concert Series - The Gallivan Center #

July 14 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center %

July 15 - Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center %

July 17 - Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky

July 18 - Emigrant, MT @ The Old Saloon

July 21 - Ketchum, ID @ Argyros Performing Arts Center

July 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^

July 24 - Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater ^

July 25 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

July 26 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

July 31 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena ^^

August 1 - Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre ~

August 2 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^^

August 5 - Erie, PA @ Rebich Investments Amphitheater **

August 6 - Lynchburg, VA @ Academy Center of the Arts **

August 8 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre **

August 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^^

August 14 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ^^

August 15 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post ^^

August 28 - West Fargo, ND @ Buckaroo Festival - Lights Ampitheatre

September 13 - Bristol, TN & VA @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 15 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts $

September 17 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre $

September 18 - Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Green - Shelburne Museum $

September 19 - Hammondsport, NY @ Concerts at Point of the Bluff $

September 20 - Morgantown, WV @ The Metropolitan Theatre $

October 1 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

October 9 - Eureka Springs, AR @ Hillberry Music Festival

October 15 - Franklin, NC @ Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts $

October 16 - Charleston, WV @ Clay Center $

October 17 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak $

October 18 - York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts $

October 27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

October 29 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

October 30 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

October 31 - San Antonio, TX @ Stable Hall

November 1 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

November 11-15 - Miami, FL @ Moon River At Sea

= with Trey Hensley

# with Big Richard, Michelle Moonshine

% with Big Richard

^ with Darius Rucker, Austin Williams

^^ with Zac Brown Band

~ with Deadgrass

** with Presley Haile

$ with Palmyra

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