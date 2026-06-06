Patrick Davis' 'Carolina When I Die' Named An Official State Song

(BHM) Acclaimed singer-songwriter, South Carolina Poet Laureate, producer, and entrepreneur Patrick Davis is celebrating another major career milestone. His song "Carolina When I Die," (Feat. Darius Rucker & Edwin McCain) the title track from his most recent album, has been named an official state song of South Carolina.

The honor came through a bipartisan effort spearheaded by Kershaw County legislators, including Democrat Jeffrey Graham and Republican Cody T. Mitchell. The measure garnered broad support across party lines and was ultimately approved by Governor Henry McMaster, cementing the song's place in South Carolina history.

The recognition is especially fitting for a songwriter whose career has been defined by storytelling, heartfelt lyrics and deep Southern roots, with songs recorded by iconic artists such as Guy Clark, Jimmy Buffett, and Darius Rucker.

His most recent album, Carolina When I Die nods to Davis' small-town roots in Camden, South Carolina, where he spent most of his adolescence. His father was a working musician who taught his son to appreciate the good stuff, from the Beatles to Van Morrison. When he was still young, Davis would attend his dad's shows and climb onstage for a song or two, laying the foundation for the career he'd launch as an adult. With "Carolina When I Die," the album's title track, he reflects on countless miles traveled since leaving that childhood home. More than a travelogue, "Carolina When I Die" is a heartfelt celebration of South Carolina and the place that shaped Davis, making its designation as an official state song especially poignant.

"I am both humbled and honored that 'Carolina When I Die' has been named an official South Carolina State Song. Like most songwriters, I've always hoped that something I wrote might have the chance to live on long after I'm gone... and I'm grateful this song now gets to be a small part of South Carolina's story for as long as South Carolinians keep singing along." - Patrick Davis

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