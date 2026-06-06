T. Graham Brown Welcomes Grand Ole Opry Member John Conlee To LIVE WIRE

(2911) GRAMMY-nominated, CMA and EMMY Award-winner, and Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown returns with the latest episode of LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58. This episode features a special interview with fellow Grand Ole Opry member and country music traditionalist John Conlee.

Conlee, known for his warm baritone and timeless country storytelling, has earned a permanent place in the hearts of fans with favorites including "Rose Colored Glasses," "Backside of Thirty," "Friday Night Blues," "Common Man," "Lady Lay Down," and more. His LIVE WIRE visit pairs classic conversation with some of the most beloved live recordings in country and American music.

"It's summertime, and everyone is cranking up the tunes," shares Brown. "This month on LIVE WIRE, I'll be chatting with the legendary John Conlee! Don't miss out on some great stories and music - tune in and let's celebrate summer together!"

In addition to the exclusive interview with John Conlee, the June episode of LIVE WIRE will feature live cuts from Don Williams, The Bellamy Brothers, David Allan Coe, John Conlee, T. Graham Brown, and The Doobie Brothers. LIVE WIRE is also available on demand anytime through the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW for listeners with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

How subscribers can listen: SiriusXM subscribers can listen on SiriusXM radios and streaming access through the SiriusXM app, online, and connected devices.

Additional airings in June include:

Sunday, June 07 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, June 16 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, June 18 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, June 20 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, June 21 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, June 22 @ 12 pm ET

Brown recently helped honor America's heroes during National Military Appreciation Month as part of The Grand Salute to the Troops at the Grand Ole Opry.

"Sharing the stage with Medal of Honor recipient Donald "Doc" Ballard was a meaningful moment for me," says Brown. "Ballard's courage in Vietnam - including his heroic action of throwing himself on a grenade to save fellow soldiers - is a testament to real service and sacrifice. Ballard was also awarded three Purple Hearts for his service."

A few days later, Brown joined Billy Ray Cyrus on the Opry stage to continue the celebration, honoring the nation's heroes with a performance of "Some Gave All" during Memorial Day Weekend.

"It was an honor to stand alongside men and women who have given so much for this country," shares Brown. "Moments like that remind me why music matters - it brings people together, helps us remember, and gives us a way to say thank you."

T. Graham Brown's upcoming tour dates:

AUG 07 - Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana / Elizabeth, Ind.

AUG 08 - Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana / Elizabeth, Ind. (with Lorrie Morgan)

OCT 09 - Clay Cooper Theatre / Branson, Mo. (with The Malpass Brothers)

OCT 17 - Auburn vs. Georgia Party / Dadeville, Ala.

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