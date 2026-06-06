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Wade Bowen Delivers 'Rain' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 06, 2026 12:40 PM EDT
Wade Bowen Delivers 'Rain' Video

(Submitted) Texas red dirt country singer-songwriter Wade Bowen released the stunning official video for his latest single "Rain" off his forthcoming album. Directed by Nick Livingston, the video was shot at the Sacred Passages Chapel in Texas Hill Country and features poignant vignettes that powerfully bring Bowen's heartbreaking lyrics to life.

Wade had shared: "I wrote 'Rain' after coming out of a hard season in life. I had vocal surgery and had to step away from my career for a while. Around that same time, we had some family stuff that was challenging. It felt like when it rained, it poured. Eventually, I felt like this needed to be written into a song to not only help myself heal, but others who may be feeling something similar. There's something special about knowing you made it through to the other side of hardship and I want people to share with me."

"Rain," which was written alongside longtime collaborators Sean McConnell and Drew Kennedy, showcases a different sound from Bowen's signature honky-tonk sing-a-longs and sets the tone for his upcoming releases from the forthcoming project.

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