Billy Vincent Reveals 'The Story'

(Columbia) Australian singer, songwriter, and emerging guitar talent Billy Vincent returns with his new single, "The Story," via Columbia Records.

Driven by Billy's unmistakable raspy vocal, raw lyricism, and guitar-forward sound, "The Story" further showcases the emotional honesty and genre-blurring approach that has quickly earned him a passionate fanbase around the world. Blending elements of country, rock, and grunge, the track captures Billy's gift for turning personal experiences into songs that feel both intimate and universal.

Written by Billy Vincent and produced by Dopamine and Andy Seltzer, "The Story" arrives as momentum around the Queensland native continues to build. After first gaining attention through performance clips and original music shared online, Billy has amassed more than 145k Instagram followers, 95K TikTok followers, and over 20 million views across his music content. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music following months of teasers and acoustic performances across Australian pubs and social platforms.

The release follows Billy's recent single "Fly Away," which introduced many listeners to his powerful vocal delivery and emotionally charged songwriting. Along the way, Billy has earned praise from artists including Luke Combs, Bailey Zimmerman, and acclaimed songwriter and producer John Shanks.

Earlier this year, Billy joined fellow Columbia Records artist Koe Wetzel for select dates in Australia, bringing his growing catalog to audiences across the country and continuing to establish himself as one of the most promising new voices emerging from the region.

With "The Story," Billy Vincent continues to carve out a lane of his own built on compelling songwriting, undeniable vocals, and a genuine connection with listeners.

More new music from Billy Vincent is on the way.

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