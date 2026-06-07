CJ Solar and The Old Souls Get Ready For Summer With 'Why You Gotta'

(The Quinntessential) CJ Solar and The Old Souls, Nashville singer-songwriter CJ Solar's exciting new artistic endeavor, releases "Why You Gotta," a summer-ready track,

built on a bouncy beach bar groove and effortless attraction.

The third single from the forthcoming album, Black Label Blues, "Why You Gotta" is written from the perspective of an everyman who can't help but fall head over heels for the same girl every time their paths cross, despite knowing it'll never work out. The chorus asks the question that can never seem to be answered: "Why you gotta make it so easy to fall in love?"

With warm guitars, breezy melodies and an easygoing coastal swagger the song is equal parts playful and lovestruck, tailor-made for warm sunny days and beach dive nights. The feel-good soundtrack, written by Solar, Makayla Lynn and Gavin Lucas in Prince Edward Island, was undoubtedly inspired by the small beach town vibes of their surroundings.

"We wrote this in 2024 and I wasn't sure what to do with it, but as soon as I started talking about this record I knew this song had a home," shared Solar. "I had the title in my head already but we were in this cute small little beach town and it just felt like high school summer romance, so we pulled from memories of our old days. It's a fun one especially with that hint of nostalgia."

Produced by Nick Gibbens (Solar's longtime drummer), "Why You Gotta" follows the release of "Dizzy" and "Black Label Blues," the title track off the forthcoming album as CJ Solar and The Old Souls. Since releasing, Solar's monthly listeners have increased by 101% on Spotify alone. The reinvention marks a creative resurgence for Solar, who has spent the past several years rediscovering his artistic voice, deepening his connection to the music that shaped him and leaning into his Bayou State roots. He returns alongside his longtime bandmates as CJ Solar and The Old Souls-a band rooted in camaraderie, shared musical values and a reverence for the past. The name itself reflects Solar's affinity for vintage culture and the great bands that came before him. A collector of vintage guitars and vinyl, Solar approached this project with an old-school ethos, recording the music in a way that honors classic processes. He gathered like-minded collaborators to make the project, including Steve Gorman (of the Black Crowes), Jeffrey Steele, JD Simo and Jared James Nichols. The result is a rich, genre-blending sound that melds swampy Soul, Blues-drenched guitar work and sharp Nashville storytelling and radiates Solar's newfound joy and freedom. It's a clear reflection of an artist who has weathered challenges and come out stronger, more grounded and more inspired than ever, signaling a clear evolution in both sound and spirit. Much like its namesake-where "black label" signifies a step above the standard-the forthcoming project represents a significant leap forward in Solar's artistry.

Solar also recently launched "Verse One" of his special Black Label Blues Bourbon with Sugarfield Distillery. The partnership with the Louisianan distillery to create a special Black Label Blues bourbon, finished in orange liquor barrels. "Verse Two" of the collaboration is available at the distillery now with "Verse One," a rye whiskey slated for later this year.

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