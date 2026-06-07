Hear Grey DeLisle and Les Greene's New Album

(Brooklyn Basement) Grammy-winning artist and legendary voice actor Grey DeLisle has released Grey & Greene, a collaborative LP with powerhouse soul vocalist Les Greene, out today via Hummin'bird Records.

Produced by rockabilly veteran James Intveld, with additional production from the late Andy Paley, the album features contributions from Stephen McCarthy (The Long Ryders, The Sky Chiefs), Deke Dickerson, and more. Written primarily by DeLisle, with three co-writes from Intveld, the record recently debuted at No. 20 on the Euro Americana Chart.

Grey & Greene grew out of a friendship formed in 2024 when DeLisle and Greene recorded the holiday track "I Don't Want Nothing" together. What began as a one-off session quickly evolved into a full-length album, with each artist taking center stage across five solo performances before joining forces for a spirited duet version of the Grease classic "You're the One That I Want."

Across ten songs, Grey & Greene moves effortlessly between country heartbreak, rockabilly swagger, classic soul balladry, and Brill Building-inspired pop. Greene brings his commanding vocals to songs like "Shake That Thing," "Go Go Go," and a reimagined version of DeLisle's "Homewrecker," the title track from her acclaimed 2006 album. Quieter moments on Grey & Greene, such as "I'm Gonna Let You Call Me Baby," "Mariposa," and "That's All," showcase the emotional depth and versatility of both performers. Much of the album was shaped by DeLisle writing with Greene's singular voice in mind, creating songs that highlight both his powerhouse delivery and his surprising capacity for nuance and restraint.

Known to many as the voice of Little Richard in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis and its Grammy-nominated soundtrack, Greene has earned acclaim for his electrifying stage presence and deep-rooted love of classic soul music. His performances throughout Grey & Greene reveal not only that trademark power, but also a remarkable capacity for tenderness and vulnerability.

For DeLisle, the album represents another chapter in her remarkable career. After years spent balancing her Grammy-winning music career with her Emmy-nominated work as one of the most recognizable voices in American animation, she has emerged as one of Americana's most prolific contemporary songwriters. Her boundless creativity has drawn praise from some of songwriting's most respected figures, including legendary songwriter Paul Williams, who recently remarked that "Grey is my favorite shade of genius."

The result is a timeless collection built on real voices, real instruments, and exceptional songs - a record that feels equally at home on a festival stage, a late-night jukebox, or through a pair of headphones long after midnight. Stream it here

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