Hear Katharine McPhee and The Late Dan Seals' 'The Healing Kind' Duet

(117) The late Dan Seals and critically acclaimed singer and actress, Katharine McPhee unite for a brand-new duet version of Ronnie Bowman's beloved tune, "The Healing Kind," out now. First covered by Dan Seals in 1995 and then later redone by Lee Ann Womack.

"Singing 'The Healing Kind' was both emotional and beautiful. Dan's voice and spirit are still so present in the music, and I'm honored to have been part of keeping that legacy alive," says McPhee.

Starin' out the window at the sinkin' sun

Another painful day is done

If I could convince myself I was over you now

I'd find a way to go on somehow

But the pain just grows stronger everyday

I think of you and I'm on my way

Down Memory Lane with your hand in mine'

'Cause I'm just not the healin' kind

McPhee was featured at Melody Place Sunset Lounge at the Four Seasons showcase yesterday evening, and chatted with fans about the single and her experience recording the duet. She continues to tour across the globe, as several of her hit songs have charted in multiple genres including pop, jazz and adult contemporary. The adored musician has additionally been seen acting in various television shows including Scorpion, SMASH, and Country Comfort following her breakout season on American Idol in 2006. She frequently performs with 16-time GRAMMY award-winner and husband, David Foster, and is currently in Nashville working on new music to be released in the coming months.

Seals' vocals are used on all album tracks, which were extracted from his acclaimed solo projects. The duets album is produced by his frequent collaborator, award-winning producer and engineer, Kyle Lehning.

The full album dedicated to Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Famer Dan Seals will be released by Melody Place Records on August 28. Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet is a collection of Seals most adored hits featuring today's most dynamic artists including Jamey Johnson, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, and many more.

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