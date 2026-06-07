Just Jayne Asks 'What's His Name?' With New Single

(IC) All-female country trio Just Jayne share their new single "What's His Name?," a witty, harmony-stacked anthem that turns a breakup into a victory lap. Playful, carefree and instantly relatable, the track captures the sweet relief of realizing someone who once felt impossible to forget was never really worth remembering.

"What's His Name?" finds Just Jayne fully leaning into the sharp humor, irresistible hooks, and three-part harmonies that have quickly made them one of country music's most exciting new groups. Powered by the trio's crystal-clear vocals and signature sister-like chemistry, the track pairs its playful lyrical bite with warm, rootsy musicianship. The song was produced by Sam Sumser and Sean Small and written by Rachel Wiggins, Jillian Steele, Taylor Edwards, Sumser, and Small.

Opening with the tongue-in-cheek confession, "What's his name? / It's on the tip of my tongue / Think it starts with J / Then again, I could be wrong," the song captures that delicious moment when heartbreak finally gives way to indifference. With a wink and a shrug, Just Jayne turn romantic disappointment into something funny, freeing, and deeply relatable.

"We wrote this one for John, Jack, Josh, and Jake... all the boys we swore we'd never get over and now can barely remember their names <3. The response to this song already has blown us away, and we're so excited to finally put it out into the world today. Thank you for loving this one with us already. We can't wait to scream it with you live soon." - Just Jayne

The release follows Just Jayne's recent single "Love A Loser," a breezy but bold track that further established the trio's flair for truth-telling, humor-laced country-pop anthems. The new single continues an undeniable run of releases from the Nashville-based group, whose recent music has included "Death & Taxes," "Breathe," "The Way We Were," and "Climate Change," a standout from the star-studded Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack.

Recently featured on the "RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch" roundup from Taste of Country - who noted that "Just Jayne are bringing beautiful three-part harmonies back to country music" - the trio have also continued building momentum on the road. After making their milestone international debut at C2C Festival in London earlier this year, Just Jayne kicked off a run of dates supporting multi-platinum hitmaker Nate Smith on his Long Live Country Rock and Roll Tour, in addition to festival appearances including CMA Fest in Nashville and LASSO MONTREAL on August 15.

Just Jayne Tour Dates:



June 11 - Merced, CA - Merced County Fair

June 21 - Rockton, IL - Old Settlers Days

August 3 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

August 4 - Windsor, CO - Hoedown Hill Music Festival

August 16 - Montreal, QC - LASSO Montreal

October 8 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre - supporting Ashley Cooke

October 9 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre - supporting Ashley Cooke

October 10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades - supporting Ashley Cooke

November 12 - Pickering, ON - The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort - supporting Josh Ross

November 13 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort - supporting Josh Ross

November 14 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor - supporting Josh Ross

Related Stories

Watch Just Jayne's 'Death & Taxes' Video

Just Jayne Share 'Climate Change' Video

Singled Out: Jayne Kelli's Only In The Dream

News > Just Jayne