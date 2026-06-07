The Po' Ramblin' Boys Release New Single 'Bottom of a Glass'

(TR) Acclaimed bluegrass torchbearers The Po' Ramblin' Boys return with their new single on Turnberry Records, "Bottom of a Glass". Written by bluegrass legends Doyle Lawson and Paul Humphrey (Williams), "Bottom of a Glass" is a honky-tonk inspired bluegrass lament that captures the loneliness, regret, and heartbreak left behind after love walks away. With its honest storytelling and timeless melody, the song taps into the enduring tradition of songs that speak to life's hardest moments.
Driven by the soulful lead vocal of C.J. Lewandowski and anchored by the band's unmistakable musicianship, "Bottom of a Glass" blends traditional bluegrass instrumentation with the emotional depth and hard-country spirit that has become a hallmark of The Po' Ramblin' Boys' sound.
Bluegrass Hall of Fame member and songwriter Doyle Lawson shared his enthusiasm for the recording, saying, "C.J. and the Po' Ramblin' Boys captured and delivered traditional bluegrass on this one that Paul and I wrote a good while back. Makes me wish you could still put a nickel in the jukebox for a listen or better yet, five plays for a quarter!"
Lead vocalist and mandolinist C.J. Lewandowski adds, "'Bottom of a Glass' is something I've seen a lot over the years, so it's only natural for The Po' Ramblin' Boys to record this honky-tonk heavy song. The legendary Doyle Lawson and Paul Humphrey teamed up to write this brand-new gem, and the mark Jimmy Martin left on these two Sunny Mountain Boys shines brighter than the neon signs on the 'dingy bar on the lonely side of town.' We implemented our love of Hank Thompson a little bit as well. 'Bottom of a Glass' ain't the place to find your answers, but it sure does make a good song!"
The single continues The Po' Ramblin' Boys' commitment to honoring the roots of bluegrass while bringing fresh energy and authenticity to the genre for modern audiences. Since forming, the GRAMMY-nominated group has earned international acclaim for their dynamic live performances, deep respect for tradition, and dedication to keeping bluegrass music thriving for future generations.
The Po' Ramblin' Boys Sign with Turnberry Records
The Po' Ramblin' Boys Team With Tommy Brown For 'Let 'Em Know I'm From Virginia'
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover