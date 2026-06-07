The Po' Ramblin' Boys Release New Single 'Bottom of a Glass'

(TR) Acclaimed bluegrass torchbearers The Po' Ramblin' Boys return with their new single on Turnberry Records, "Bottom of a Glass". Written by bluegrass legends Doyle Lawson and Paul Humphrey (Williams), "Bottom of a Glass" is a honky-tonk inspired bluegrass lament that captures the loneliness, regret, and heartbreak left behind after love walks away. With its honest storytelling and timeless melody, the song taps into the enduring tradition of songs that speak to life's hardest moments.

Driven by the soulful lead vocal of C.J. Lewandowski and anchored by the band's unmistakable musicianship, "Bottom of a Glass" blends traditional bluegrass instrumentation with the emotional depth and hard-country spirit that has become a hallmark of The Po' Ramblin' Boys' sound.

Bluegrass Hall of Fame member and songwriter Doyle Lawson shared his enthusiasm for the recording, saying, "C.J. and the Po' Ramblin' Boys captured and delivered traditional bluegrass on this one that Paul and I wrote a good while back. Makes me wish you could still put a nickel in the jukebox for a listen or better yet, five plays for a quarter!"

Lead vocalist and mandolinist C.J. Lewandowski adds, "'Bottom of a Glass' is something I've seen a lot over the years, so it's only natural for The Po' Ramblin' Boys to record this honky-tonk heavy song. The legendary Doyle Lawson and Paul Humphrey teamed up to write this brand-new gem, and the mark Jimmy Martin left on these two Sunny Mountain Boys shines brighter than the neon signs on the 'dingy bar on the lonely side of town.' We implemented our love of Hank Thompson a little bit as well. 'Bottom of a Glass' ain't the place to find your answers, but it sure does make a good song!"

The single continues The Po' Ramblin' Boys' commitment to honoring the roots of bluegrass while bringing fresh energy and authenticity to the genre for modern audiences. Since forming, the GRAMMY-nominated group has earned international acclaim for their dynamic live performances, deep respect for tradition, and dedication to keeping bluegrass music thriving for future generations.

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