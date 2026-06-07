Watch Wyatt Flores' 'Half The Man' Video

(Sacks & Co) Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Wyatt Flores shares his new song, "Half The Man". The track is the latest unveiled from Flores' anticipated new album, Scared of Heights, out July 31 via Island Records/MCA

Of the new song, Flores shares, "This is the proudest I've ever been of a song, especially as a songwriter. I was blessed to be raised by two incredible parents, and I've always wanted a song that captures not only how great they are but also the pressures I feel of trying to live up to that high standard they set and how hard it is to be away from them, my family, my friends, and my hometown living this crazy life."

The new album was produced by Charlie Handsome (Post Malone, Morgan Wallen), Jacob "JKash" Hindlin (Dua Lipa) and Gian Stone (Maroon 5), and it marks a new chapter for Flores, as he expands his sound to incorporate elements of early 2000s rock, while continuing to put forth the vulnerable songwriting that's established him as "one of the genre's most conspicuous new voices" (Billboard). Across the album's 13 tracks, including previously released songs "Drive All Night" and "Runnin' On E," Flores offers an unfiltered look at his life these past few years, as he's learned what it means to face darkness head-on in order to find moments of peace.

"For the longest time, I thought I was just scared of heights," shares Flores of the new project, "Truthfully, I'm not scared of heights; it really is all about the fall. I'd have to say that I'm more scared of failing, but if I'm gonna fail, I'm gonna do it on my own terms. These are my songs. This is the happiest I've ever been with an album, and I just have to stand on it. There's been a lot of growth between Welcome To The Plains and Scared of Heights. All my fears are wrapped into this album, and if it has one message, it's still about hope-it's always been about trying to give you the encouragement to go live life because we only get one chance at this. And yes, it's gonna be a steep fall when you take the jump, but you gotta take the jump."

The new album is just the latest career milestone for Flores, who recently earned new RIAA certifications for his songs "Please Don't Go" (2x Platinum), "Milwaukee" (Gold) and "Losing Sleep" (Gold).

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