Blake Proehl Inks With MCA

(MCA) MCA proudly announces the signing of singer-songwriter Blake Proehl, welcoming one of Nashville's most promising emerging artists to its roster. The announcement caps off a milestone week for Proehl, highlighted by multiple CMA Fest appearances and his new song "She Got It".

During his performance at MCA Presents: Live At The SkyDeck, MCA executives surprised Proehl with a new custom jersey commemorating his signing to the label. The moment symbolized his next chapter as an artist while paying tribute to the football career that first shaped his journey.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the MCA family," says Proehl. "Music has changed my life in ways I never expected, and I'm grateful to have a team that believes in me and what I'm building. This week has been really special, and I feel like I'm just getting started. I can't wait to share what's next."

Proehl's path to music has been anything but conventional. After achieving his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL, an injury during his rookie season forced him to step away from the game. What initially began as a period of recovery soon became the start of an unexpected new passion: music.

His musical journey first captured national attention when a video of him singing to his grandmother went viral on TikTok, amassing tens of millions of views and introducing audiences to his undeniable vocal talent. The momentum led to appearances on American Idol and a rapidly growing fanbase drawn to both his voice and authenticity.

"She Got It" showcases the qualities that have made Proehl one of Nashville's most exciting emerging artists. Built around an infectious hook, the track captures the feeling of being completely captivated by someone you can't quite put into words.

Fresh off a standout CMA Fest weekend and the release of "She Got It," Proehl enters an exciting new chapter with MCA, with more music and announcements to come.

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