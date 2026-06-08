Dylan Marlowe Strikes Platinum With 'Boys Back Home'

(Sony Music Nashville) Ahead of his jam-packed CMAFest set at the Chevy Riverfront Stage this weekend, Dylan Marlowe learned he had reached an exciting milestone, receiving the news that his song "Boys Back Home" with Dylan Scott has officially been certified platinum by the RIAA.

Written by Marlowe, Seth Ennis, and Joe Fox, "Boys Back Home" has taken Marlowe's career to new heights, with the song earning 209.1 million global streams and counting. Known as a song that "cranks the dial up to 10," (Taste of Country), Marlowe also earned his first No. One at country radio with the track.

In addition to playing CMAFest, Marlowe is touring with Ella Langley this summer and will also be hitting the road for headline dates as well as fairs and festivals across the country.

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